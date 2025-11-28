LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox add another versatile depth option

More depth for the Boston Red Sox.

Ty Anderson
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 07: Vinny Capra #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers doubles against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 07: Vinny Capra #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers doubles against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Red Sox continued to stockpile their organizational depth this week, and with yet another utility player, with Vinny Capra signed to a minor-league deal.

Capra's signing was made official by an update on his transaction log, which had the 29-year-old as signed and assigned to Triple-A Worcester.

At the MLB level, Capra split his 2025 season between the Brewers and White Sox, where he compiled a .125 average with one home run and six RBIs, along with two doubles, in 47 games. His most notable moment during the 2025 MLB season came when he was struck out by the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw in what was the 3,000th strikeout of Kershaw's career.

Overall, Capra has appeared in 67 MLB games since 2022 behind stints with the Blue Jays and Pirates, as well as the aforementioned Brewers and White Sox. Capra was originally a 20th-round pick of the Blue Jays back in 2018.

A true utilityman, Capra has spent the majority of his big league career at third base and shortstop (175 innings at third and 98 innings at short), but also has experience at second base and in the corner outfield spots.

Capra joins a depth chart that has strong versatility as is following the trade for the Rays' Tristan Gray, as well as players like Nick Sogard and David Hamilton among those expected to return to the club in 2026.

Boston Red Sox
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
Red Sox interested in adding veteran free-agent catcher
MLBRed Sox interested in adding veteran free-agent catcherColin Kennedy
Sonny Gray #54 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers. (John Fisher/Getty Images)
MLBRed Sox land accomplished veteran starter in tradeMatt Dolloff
Red Sox, Connor Wong agree to new contract
MLBRed Sox, Connor Wong agree to new contractTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect