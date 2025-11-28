Red Sox add another versatile depth option

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 07: Vinny Capra #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers doubles against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Red Sox continued to stockpile their organizational depth this week, and with yet another utility player, with Vinny Capra signed to a minor-league deal.

Capra's signing was made official by an update on his transaction log, which had the 29-year-old as signed and assigned to Triple-A Worcester.

At the MLB level, Capra split his 2025 season between the Brewers and White Sox, where he compiled a .125 average with one home run and six RBIs, along with two doubles, in 47 games. His most notable moment during the 2025 MLB season came when he was struck out by the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw in what was the 3,000th strikeout of Kershaw's career.

Overall, Capra has appeared in 67 MLB games since 2022 behind stints with the Blue Jays and Pirates, as well as the aforementioned Brewers and White Sox. Capra was originally a 20th-round pick of the Blue Jays back in 2018.

A true utilityman, Capra has spent the majority of his big league career at third base and shortstop (175 innings at third and 98 innings at short), but also has experience at second base and in the corner outfield spots.