Bruins make roster moves as injuries continue to pile up

Oct 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) gets set for a face-off during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The injury situation for the Bruins officially became unsustainable Friday, with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha joining Charlie McAvoy on the shelf.

Speaking ahead of the club's Black Friday matinee against the Rangers, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm labeled both Pastrnak and Zacha as day to day for the club, and by all means said the club needs more time for a real timeline.

“I gave them the day off yesterday, and it was something that came up today, so we have to wait until tomorrow," Sturm said.

Their injuries, as well as the loss of Matej Blumel to what the club believes will be a long-term injury, has left the club down their entire top line from Wednesday's win over the Islanders. And led to a flurry of roster moves ahead of the 1 p.m. puck drop at TD Garden.

Beginning with the NHL roster, the Bruins activated Casey Mittelstadt off the injured reserve. Mittelstadt is truly being thrown into the fire here, too, as his activation came without a full practice with the club, but was necessary with the club down three players from Wednesday's lineup.

Mittelstadt was injured in a leg-on-leg collision with the Sens' Jake Sanderson back on Nov. 6, and had missed the last nine games for the Black and Gold.

In need of help from the minors, the Bruins also announced the recall of winger Georgii Merkulov from AHL Providence. Merkulov, who had a cup of coffee with the NHL club a season ago, totaled six goals and 14 points in 17 games for the P-Bruins ahead of getting the call on Friday morning.