Bruins wrap road trip with 3-1 win over Islanders

ELMONT, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 26: The Boston Bruins celebrate a goal scored by Tanner Jeannot #84 during the second period against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on November 26, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Two goals from Bruins winger Alex Steeves, along with a career-high 44 saves from Jeremy Swayman, allowed the Bruins to salvage a four-game road swing Wednesday night by way of a 3-1 final over the Islanders.

The win was Boston's third in as many head-to-heads with the Isles this season, giving the B's a season sweep over New York for the first time since 2022-23, and the fifth time in the last 11 seasons overall.

Down 1-0 behind a Mat Barzal goal at the 4:41 mark of the first period, Steeves and the Bruins responded just 1:42 later on what was Boston's first shot of the evening against Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin.

Even at 1-1 through 20 minutes, the Bruins jumped out to a 2-1 lead behind a top-shelf snipe from winger Tanner Jeannot at the 43-second mark of the second period. The goal was Jeannot's third of the season, and his first since the game-opening tally in a loss to the Golden Knights back on Oct. 16.

The Bruins then doubled their lead in the third period behind a Steeves shorthanded marker, while Swayman finished strong with a perfect 23-for-23 line in the Boston crease in the third period. The 44-save performance was Swayman's first 40+ save performance since last January against the Panthers, and continued what's been a strong run for Swayman since absorbing that ugly beatdown from the Senators back in Ottawa.

The Bruins did suffer an in-game loss in this one, though, with Matej Bliumel suffering a lower-body injury on the shift that ended with the Barzal goal.