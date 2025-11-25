3 former Patriots named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Rodney Harrison #37 of the New England Patriots waits for the snap against the Cleveland Browns. (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Three former New England Patriots are one step closer to Canton.

Safety Rodney Harrison, defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, and kicker Adam Vinatieri have all been named semifinalists to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026. They are joined by 23 other modern-era players seeking a bronze bust.

Vinatieri automatically advanced to the semifinal round due to finishing in the top-7 of voting last year. This is the second year the place kicker has been a semifinalist for Canton, and considering he got close last year, he could very well be receiving a gold jacket in 2026. Vinatieri retired as the league’s all-time leader in points and made field goals. For Wilfork, this is the defensive tackle’s fifth time being named a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame. During his time in New England, Wilfork earned five Pro Bowl nods and an All-Pro selection.

Harrison has also been named a semifinalist for the fifth time. The safety retired with 30 career interceptions and sacks, joining Ray Lewis as the only players to do so.

Both Wilfork and Harrison won two Super Bowls as Patriots.

Al Bello/Getty Images

While there is no set number of inductees each year, there is a bylaw that mandates 4-8 selections.