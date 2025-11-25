LISTEN LIVE

3 former Patriots named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

A trio of Super Bowl champions are one step closer to football immortality in Canton.

Colin Kennedy
Rodney Harrison #37 of the New England Patriots waits for the snap against the Cleveland Browns. (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)
Rodney Harrison #37 of the New England Patriots waits for the snap against the Cleveland Browns. (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Three former New England Patriots are one step closer to Canton. 

Safety Rodney Harrison, defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, and kicker Adam Vinatieri have all been named semifinalists to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026. They are joined by 23 other modern-era players seeking a bronze bust.

Vinatieri automatically advanced to the semifinal round due to finishing in the top-7 of voting last year. This is the second year the place kicker has been a semifinalist for Canton, and considering he got close last year, he could very well be receiving a gold jacket in 2026. Vinatieri retired as the league’s all-time leader in points and made field goals. For Wilfork, this is the defensive tackle’s fifth time being named a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame. During his time in New England, Wilfork earned five Pro Bowl nods and an All-Pro selection.

Harrison has also been named a semifinalist for the fifth time. The safety retired with 30 career interceptions and sacks, joining Ray Lewis as the only players to do so. 

Both Wilfork and Harrison won two Super Bowls as Patriots. 

Vince Wilfork #75 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The New England Patriots defeated the Baltimore Ravens 20-23. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)Al Bello/Getty Images

While there is no set number of inductees each year, there is a bylaw that mandates 4-8 selections.

There will be another vote later this year to determine who will be named among the 15 finalists.

adam vinatieriNew England PatriotsRodney Harrisonvince wilfork
Colin KennedyWriter
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 13: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots speaks with head coach Mike Vrabel prior to a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots Mailbag: Looking back and looking forward heading into ThanksgivingAlex Barth
Patriots injury news: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots watches action from the sideline during the second half of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
NFLPatriots injury news: Christopher Price updates Toucher & HardyAdam 12
Patriots Week 12 snap counts: New Patriots get opportunity
NFLPatriots Week 12 snap counts: New Patriots get opportunityJake Seymour
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect