Patriots injury news: Christopher Price updates Toucher & Hardy

Our weekly post-game victory lap has been usurped by the latest Patriots injury news. So let's get right into it.

That's Christopher Price you see zooming into the clip. He's on the Patriots beat for the Boston Globe, so he's one of our go-to guys when it comes to breaking news on breaking bones. Or tears. Or sprains. You get the idea. And you know the Pats are injury-plagued.

Thankfully--days before Thanksgiving--the news on rookie left tackle Will Campbell is encouraging. As Price put it, Campbell could rejoin the team before the end of the year. In the meantime, the team's veterans will play an important role heading into December.

Patriots Injury News

The Sports Hub's Matt Dolloff has more on Campbell's prognosis. You can read that here. Of course, he's just one in a number of Pats players that are laid up. Left guard Jared Wilson is also out, but the timeline on his return is optimistic, according to the Hub's Alex Barth.