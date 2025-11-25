Patriots bolster offensive line depth in latest series of roster moves

After suffering multiple injuries on the offensive line last week, the New England Patriots started this week by adding depth to the room. On Tuesday evening, the team announced they've signed tackle Thayer Munford to the active roster, and guard Bill Murray to the practice squad.

This will be Munford's second stint with the Patriots this year. After spending the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders Munford was released during final roster cuts back in August. After that he signed with the Patriots' practice squad.

However, that stint was short-lived. The Cleveland Browns signed Munford, 26, off of the Patriots' practice squad in mid-September. He remained on Cleveland's roster for a few weeks but did not appear in any games. In mid-October he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad. The Patriots are now signing him off of the Browns' practice squad.

A seventh-round pick out of Maryland in 2022, Munford has played a total of 46 games in his NFL career, making 18 starts. He's split time between both tackle spots, but has primarily played on the right side.

To open up a roster spot for Munford, the Patriots placed cornerback Alex Austin on IR. Austin has played in 12 games for the Patriots this year with two early-season starts. In total he's played 20% of the team's defensive snaps and 39.1% of the special teams snaps.

In addition to adding Munford, the Patriots also are bringing Murray back for a second stint. Murray, 28, began his career with the Patriots as a UDFA out of William & Mary in 2020 as a defensive tackle. He switched to playing offensive line prior to the 2022 season. Murray appeared in one game during his time with the Patriots.

The Patriots released Murray during 2023 roster cuts, and he joined the Chicago Bears' practice squad. He spent the 2024 season with Chicago appearing in three games, then was released with an injury designation this past summer.

To open up the practice squad spot the Patriots released running back Jonathan Ward. Ward initially joined the Patriots' practice squad in late October, but had been briefly released and re-signed. He did not appear in any games.