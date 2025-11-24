Patriots Week 12 snap counts: New Patriots get opportunity

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Here are four takeaways from the Patriots’ snap counts from their 26-20 win against the Bengals in Week 12.

Backup Offensive Linemen

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Mike Onwenu and Garrett Bradbury were the only Patriots’ offensive linemen to play all 71 offensive snaps. Ben Brown came close — taking 68 snaps in the game — for an injured Jared Wilson, who left the game after three plays. Vederian Lowe took 30 snaps at left tackle when Will Campbell departed the game with a right knee injury in the third quarter. Marcus Bryant replaced Morgan Moses, who battled an illness Sunday, for seven snaps.

Hollins gets most WR snaps

Hollins led all receivers with 61 snaps, but he struggled with his production. He caught only two receptions for 30 yards, including a 24-yard catch. Hunter Henry, who played 56 snaps, led all pass catchers with 115 yards and 7 receptions, one of which was a touchdown.

Defensive tackle rotation

USA Today Sports

The Patriots were without defensive tackle Milton Williams, who missed his first of four games due to being placed on injured reserve. A three-man group of Cory Durden, Jeremiah Pharms and Eric Gregory rotated in. Durden posted three tackles while playing a season-high 36 snaps. Pharms, who made his NFL debut Sunday, recorded one tackle in 20 snaps. Eric Gregory did not appear in the box score during 18 snaps.

Kyle Williams special teams reps

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images