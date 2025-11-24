Giants make significant coaching change ahead of matchup with Patriots

As the New England Patriots get ready to prepare for their upcoming game against the New York Giants, they'll have an extra wrinkle to deal with. On Monday the Giants fired their defensive coordinator, Shane Bowen.

Bowen, 38, was in his second season with the Giants. At the time of his firing New York ranks 30th in the NFL allowing 27.8 points per game. They rank last defending the run, and are 30th in turnovers forced with seven.

This move comes after the Giants lost 34-27 to the Detroit Lions in overtime on Sunday. The Giants allowed a season-high 494 yards in that game (455 in regulation), which was their sixth loss in a row.

Had he coached against the Patriots, Bowen would have brought familiarity with many of the coaches on the Patriots' staff. He coached under Mike Vrabel in Tennessee, as the outside linebackers coach from 2018 to 2020 and then as the defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2023.

Instead, the Patriots will face Charlie Bullen after he was named the Giants' interim defensive coordinator. Bullen was previously the team's outside linebackers coach, and also coached linebackers with the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins, as well as a year at the University of Illinois where he was also a pass rush coordinator.

The Giants are now working with interims at the head coaching and both coordinator spots. Head coach Brian Daboll was fired two weeks ago, and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was named the interim head coach in his place. Tight ends coach Tim Kelly has been serving as interim offensive coordinator since.