Giants make significant coaching change ahead of matchup with Patriots

The New York Giants fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen on Monday morning. The Giants are the next team up on the Patriots’ schedule.

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen looks on during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As the New England Patriots get ready to prepare for their upcoming game against the New York Giants, they'll have an extra wrinkle to deal with. On Monday the Giants fired their defensive coordinator, Shane Bowen.

Bowen, 38, was in his second season with the Giants. At the time of his firing New York ranks 30th in the NFL allowing 27.8 points per game. They rank last defending the run, and are 30th in turnovers forced with seven.

This move comes after the Giants lost 34-27 to the Detroit Lions in overtime on Sunday. The Giants allowed a season-high 494 yards in that game (455 in regulation), which was their sixth loss in a row.

Had he coached against the Patriots, Bowen would have brought familiarity with many of the coaches on the Patriots' staff. He coached under Mike Vrabel in Tennessee, as the outside linebackers coach from 2018 to 2020 and then as the defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2023.

Instead, the Patriots will face Charlie Bullen after he was named the Giants' interim defensive coordinator. Bullen was previously the team's outside linebackers coach, and also coached linebackers with the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins, as well as a year at the University of Illinois where he was also a pass rush coordinator.

The Giants are now working with interims at the head coaching and both coordinator spots. Head coach Brian Daboll was fired two weeks ago, and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was named the interim head coach in his place. Tight ends coach Tim Kelly has been serving as interim offensive coordinator since.

There will be one extra day for the Patriots to get ready for this change. They don't face the Giants until Monday night, when they host them at Gillette Stadium. Coverage of that game can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub and the Patriots Radio Network, starting with pregame at 5:30 p.m. ET.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
