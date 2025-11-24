Mike Vrabel shares update on Will Campbell’s injury

Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell will not play against the Giants on Monday Night Football and will likely miss “a couple of weeks” with a right knee injury that is not considered to be season-ending, according to Mike Vrabel.

Vederian Lowe played in place for Campbell at left tackle and Marcus Bryant took some right tackle snaps in place of Morgan Moses, who missed portions of Sunday’s 26-20 win with an illness.

Does Vrabel envision Lowe and Bryant staying at their respective tackle spots?

“I don't know if I would have an accurate answer for you right now,” Vrabel said. “Just where we're at, we’ll probably go through the week of practice. I thought Vederian had a couple good plays. Again, he hasn't had to go in there for us, but I think everybody just has to be ready for their opportunity, and I thought he was for the most part. Some things we'll have to continue to work on and clean up, but right now it's probably a little too soon to figure out what the lineup's going to look like.”

Jared Wilson left Sunday’s game in the first quarter and is considered week-to-week with a high-ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport. Wilson, a third-round pick in 2025, has played well next to fellow rookie Campbell on the left side of the Patriots’ offensive line. Both of their absences will leave a major void for Vrabel and his staff to fill.

There was no update given about Khyiris Tonga (chest) and Brenden Schooler, who was seen wearing a walking boot after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday. Tonga, a defensive lineman, has been used in a plethora of roles throughout the season on offense as a blocker at fullback. He has quickly earned more playing time for the Patriots, who signed Tonga in March after his lone season in Arizona.