LISTEN LIVE

Initial report provides optimistic timeline for Jared Wilson’s return

The latest update on New England Patriots left guard Jared Wilson, who suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Alex Barth
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) in coverage during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) in coverage during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After rookie left guard Jared Wilson left Sunday's game early with an ankle injury, there's now more clarification on his status. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wilson suffered a high-ankle sprain.

Rapoport shared on social media that Wilson is "considered week-to-week." He added that "while most high-ankle sprains are 4-6 weeks, the hope is this is on the shorter side."

The Patriots' next game is Monday night, when they host the New York Giants. After that they'll have their bye week, with their next game not until Dec. 14 against the Buffalo Bills.

"Probably too soon to tell," head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday morning when asked about Wilson's status. "We'll see how the week of practice goes, or see how the rehab goes, see how he responds there."

Wilson, a third-round pick back in the spring, has started 11 of the Patriots' 12 games at left guard this year. He's allowed 22 pressures and four sacks in that time.

After Wilson left the game, Ben Brown took over at left guard. Brown also started when Wilson missed a game back in September, and started 10 games for the Patriots last year at center. The Patriots also have Caedan Wallace, who spent most of the summer working at guard, on the active roster and Brenden Jaimes and Andrew Rupcich on the practice squad providing interior offensive line depth.

This is just one of a run of injuries the Patriots are dealing with after Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Reporting earlier in the day indicated that left tackle Will Campbell is dealing with an MCL sprain. There have not yet been any updates on defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga or special teamer Brenden Schooler, who both also left the game early and did not return.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots blocks for Drake Maye #10 during the game against the New Orleans Saints. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots get early answer on Will Campbell’s knee injuryMatt Dolloff
Patriots injuries: Jared Wilson #58 of the New England Patriots is helped off the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
NFLPatriots injuries cast shadow on 10th win, Toucher & Hardy reactAdam 12
New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) is examined for an injury during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Syndication: The Enquirer)
NFLPatriots battered with several key injuries in Bengals winMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect