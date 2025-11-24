Initial report provides optimistic timeline for Jared Wilson’s return

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) in coverage during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After rookie left guard Jared Wilson left Sunday's game early with an ankle injury, there's now more clarification on his status. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wilson suffered a high-ankle sprain.

Rapoport shared on social media that Wilson is "considered week-to-week." He added that "while most high-ankle sprains are 4-6 weeks, the hope is this is on the shorter side."

The Patriots' next game is Monday night, when they host the New York Giants. After that they'll have their bye week, with their next game not until Dec. 14 against the Buffalo Bills.

"Probably too soon to tell," head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday morning when asked about Wilson's status. "We'll see how the week of practice goes, or see how the rehab goes, see how he responds there."

Wilson, a third-round pick back in the spring, has started 11 of the Patriots' 12 games at left guard this year. He's allowed 22 pressures and four sacks in that time.

After Wilson left the game, Ben Brown took over at left guard. Brown also started when Wilson missed a game back in September, and started 10 games for the Patriots last year at center. The Patriots also have Caedan Wallace, who spent most of the summer working at guard, on the active roster and Brenden Jaimes and Andrew Rupcich on the practice squad providing interior offensive line depth.