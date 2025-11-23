Will Campbell reportedly getting further testing after knee injury

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) walks out of the player’s tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots dealt with a run of injuries in their 26-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. That included left tackle Will Campbell, who left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury.

Campbell had to be carted back to the locker room from the sideline after the injury. The team officially ruled him out late in the fourth quarter.

Further testing is now coming for Campbell, so the team may not immediately know the extent of his injury. According to Pro Football Talk, the Patriots are expected to know more on Monday after Campbell undergoes an MRI on his knee.

Without Campbell, the Patriots turned to last year's starter Vederian Lowe at left tackle. Lowe ended up playing 30 snaps, and allowed 2 pressures on 16 dropbacks. Lowe projects to stay in that role as long as Campbell is out.