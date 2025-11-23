Will Campbell reportedly getting further testing after knee injury
New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell is expected to undergo further testing after suffering a knee injury on Sunday.
The New England Patriots dealt with a run of injuries in their 26-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. That included left tackle Will Campbell, who left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury.
Campbell had to be carted back to the locker room from the sideline after the injury. The team officially ruled him out late in the fourth quarter.
Further testing is now coming for Campbell, so the team may not immediately know the extent of his injury. According to Pro Football Talk, the Patriots are expected to know more on Monday after Campbell undergoes an MRI on his knee.
Without Campbell, the Patriots turned to last year's starter Vederian Lowe at left tackle. Lowe ended up playing 30 snaps, and allowed 2 pressures on 16 dropbacks. Lowe projects to stay in that role as long as Campbell is out.
Campbell's injury will be just one of a handful the Patriots will be dealing with in the coming days. Just on the offensive line, rookie left guard Jared Wilson also left Sunday's game with an ankle injury and did not return. On defense, the team lost Khyiris Tonga due to a chest injury, and on special teams Brenden Schooler did not finish the game due to an ankle injury. Head coach Mike Vrabel said postgame he did not have any updates on the status of any of those players.