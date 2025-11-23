Patriots fend off Bengals to earn 9th straight win

It wasn't easy, but the Patriots managed to get out of Cincinnati with their win streak intact.

Powered by stout defense and just enough offense, the Patriots held off the Cincinnati Bengals by a 26-20 final at Paycor Stadium Sunday, to improve to 10-2 on the season. They've now won nine games in a row, and reached double-digit wins before December for the first time since 2019.

Quarterback Drake Maye had an up-and-down day, finishing 22-for-35 passing for 294 yards, one touchdown, and one interception that was returned for a touchdown (87.1 passer rating). Tight end Hunter Henry led the way for Maye's weapons, catching seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, marking his third career 100-yard game. Cornerback Marcus Jones shined for the defense, grabbing a pick-six and making the final pass breakup on fourth down at the end of the fourth quarter.

The Patriots got the ball to start the game, but their first drive stalled out after Maye threw a fluttering ball as he got hit, resulting in a third-and-4 incompletion and a punt. Starting left guard Jared Wilson had to exit the game with an injury, and backup Ben Brown ended up allowing the third-down pressure along with center Garrett Bradbury.

Flacco and the Bengals couldn't quite take full advantage, but they moved the ball just enough to take their first lead. Flacco completed 4 of 6 passes and converted two third downs, as they methodically picked up 46 yards in 11 plays and finished the drive with a 54-yard field goal by Evan McPherson to go up 3-0.

The Pats went three-and-out on their second offensive drive, but the defense was able to sack Flacco on third down around midfield to get it back to the offense. But as the Patriots took over early in the second quarter, the game took a rough turn for them. Maye sailed a pass attempt as pressure came up the middle, and Bengals free safety Geno Stone found himself in position to make the interception. Stone then returned it 34 yards to the end zone for a pick-six, and a 10-0 lead for the Bengals.

Maye finally woke up after his critical blunder. He led the Patriots on a 9-play, 70-yard drive, capped with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Henry. Maye evaded pressure off the right side, where backup right tackle Marcus Bryant had checked in for the injured Morgan Moses, before making the throw. The extra point was good, and the Patriots cut the deficit to 10-7.

Momentum continued to lean in the Patriots' favor, thanks to an ill-advised pass attempt by Flacco, who pump-faked down the field then tried for a quick dump-off. Jones read it all the way, and breezed his way into the end zone for his own pick-six, which suddenly gave the Patriots a 14-10 lead after they'd gone down by 10 earlier in the quarter.

The Pats forced a punt after the pick-six, but the offense ultimately stalled out in its quest for another touchdown. Rookie kicker Andy Borregales delivered from 41 yards at the end of the drive, extending their lead to 17-10 with 28 seconds left in the first half. The Bengals momentarily thought they'd gotten a 67-yard kick return on the ensuing possession, but a holding penalty wiped it out. They did, however, pick up 37 yards in two plays to get in range for McPherson to drill a 63-yard field goal as time expired, making it 17-13 Patriots at halftime.

Cincinnati got the ball to start the third quarter, but New England was the team to get off to a quick start by forcing a three-and-out. After taking over deep in his own territory, Maye completed a 37-yard pass to DeMario "Pop" Douglas on third-and-11, then Douglas got a handoff on the following play to run for another first down. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, returning after two games out with a hamstring injury, got a step on the defender on the next play, and drew a flag for pass interference down at the Bengals 5-yard line, setting up first-and-goal.

From there, the Patriots came up empty-handed -- even with extra chances to score. They went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, and Boutte drew another pass interference flag to give them a fresh set of downs at the doorstep. But an offensive pass interference flagged wiped out a potential touchdown by Henry, then Henry couldn't quite get in on a catch-and-run. The Bengals defense then stuffed Stevenson on consecutive plays, completing a goal line stand and keeping the score at 17-13.

The Bengals couldn't capitalize on their clutch defensive sequence, punting it back to the Pats. Maye connected with wideout Mack Hollins for 24 yards as part of the next drive, and they ultimately settled for another Borregales field goal to go up 20-13. The next Bengals drive, which crossed into the fourth quarter, ended in a third straight punt. Maye completed three more double-digit passes on the way to the Bengals 4-yard line, but once again, the Patriots couldn't punch it into the end zone from short range. A third-down attempt of the "Tush Push" play, made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles, went for no gain, and so they took yet another Borregales kick to make it 23-13.

Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis got flagged for defensive pass interference on the ensuing Bengals drive, gifting the home team 27 yards. Flacco then lofted a perfect deep ball to Mitchell Tinsley in the corner of the end zone, cutting the Patriots' lead to 23-20 with just 4:45 left in regulation.

New England managed to roll three more minutes off the clock and grab a fourth field goal for Borregales, making it 26-20. The Bengals threatened on their final drive, which included a fourth-and-8 completion from Flacco to Tinsley, and a 19-yard catch by Andre Iosivas. But with no timeouts and a last-gasp attempt at their disposal, Flacco's final attempt was broken up by Jones to seal the win for the Patriots.