Patriots elevate defensive tackle for first game since Milton Williams injury

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (98) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Gillette Stadium.

Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals is the first for the New England Patriots since defensive tackle Milton Williams suffered an ankle injury, landing him on IR. Without Williams the Patriots are adding some depth to their defensive tackle group, announcing on Saturday they're elevating Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from the practice squad for this one.

Pharms, 29, will be making his season debut. He initially made the Patriots' 53-man roster, but was cut leading up to the first game and later re-signed to the practice squad. This is his first of three allowed practice squad elevations.

Over the prior two seasons Pharms has appeared in 28 games for the Patriots, with five starts. An athletic pass-rushing defensive tackle he's recorded 42 tackles with four for a loss and two sacks.

On the active roster, Pharms adds depth to a defensive tackle group that includes Christian Barmore, Khyiris Tonga, Eric Gregory, and rookie Joshua Farmer. Gregory did not practice on Friday due to a personal matter, but was not given a game status on the final injury report.