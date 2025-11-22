3 Stars: Bruins’ Geekie continues to light it up

Nov 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39, right) celebrates with defenseman Andrew Peeke (26) after scoring a goal during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

If there's one thing we've learned about these Bruins through the first 23 games of the Marco Sturm era, it's that they know how to respond.

After a frustrating 4-3 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday night, where defense felt optional in the final 10 minutes of the third period (something that did not sit right with Sturm), the Bruins buckled down for what was perhaps their best defensive showing of the season in a 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Nikita Zadorov

Oct 27, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) skates with the puck in the third period against the Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. (Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images)

Another game without Charlie McAvoy available for the Bruins, and another massive step-up performance from Nikita Zadorov.

On the ice for a Bruins-high 26:19 of time on ice, Zadorov finished this contest with helpers on both Boston goals, along with a block and a takeaway. Zadorov also logged a staggering 5:53 on the penalty kill for the Bruins en route to what was a perfect 5-for-5 night on the kill for the Black and Gold.

2nd Star: Jeremy Swayman

Nov 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) defends the goal during the second period against the Kings at Crypto.com Arena. (Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images)

It appears that an asskicking in Ottawa back in October did something to Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman. Since taking that loss, Swayman is a ridiculous 6-1-0 with a .927 save performance, and put together a downright elite performance on Friday, with 31 saves on 32 shots faced.

Swayman finished this game with saves on six of the seven high-danger shots faced, and had an expected goals against average of 3.44.

1st Star: Morgan Geekie

Nov 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) skates on the ice during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)

At a certain point, it's no longer a heater for the Bruins' Morgan Geekie. I mean, we're rapidly approaching Geekie being this goal-scoring phenom for a calendar year now, and he's shown absolutely no signs of slowing down.

Friday night was just the latest confirmation of exactly that, as Geekie scored both goals, including the overtime winner, in the Black and Gold's 2-1 victory.

With two goals, Geekie moved into a tie with the Avs' Nathan MacKinnon for the most goals in the NHL, while only the Oilers' Leon Draisaitl has scored more goals than Geekie since Nov. 27, 2024.