The Patriots’ offense has chance to be full-go against Bengals

The New England Patriots are on track to get Rhamondre Stevenson and Kayshon Boutte back for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 26: Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots looks on during the first quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Coming off the mini-bye week, the New England Patriots will have a healthier group heading into Sunday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. For the first time in about a month, are in line to have everybody available on offense.

According to Friday's injury report, the Patriots will be without only one player on Sunday. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai is unavailable due to a personal matter. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and edge rusher Harold Landry (knee) are questionable.

When it comes to Stevenson, his status was more up in the air during the week as he was the only player limited at practice on Wednesday and Thursday. However he was a full participant on Friday and head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday after practice he should be on track to play.

"I would say that there weren’t many restrictions and that he responded well to the practice," Vrabel said when asked what he saw from Stevenson this week. "I would say that as long as there were not any setbacks here that he'd be in line to play."

The Patriots are also going to get wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and Christian Ellis back. Neither was given an injury designation after missing multiple weeks.

On Cincinnati's side, the saga around the potential return of quarterback Joe Burrow (toe) continues. The Bengals left Burrow listed as questionable on the Friday injury report. Because he's still technically on IR, the team would need to officially activate him by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday for him to be eligible to play in this game.

While Burrow isn't returning from IR, another player is. The Bengals activated tight end Mike Gesicki on Friday, and signed defensive end Isaiah Foskey off the practice squad.

