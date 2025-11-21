Josh McDaniels reacts to Stefon Diggs’ sky-high praise

Yesterday, Stefon Diggs was asked about his offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels. He didn't hold back on how impressed he's been.

"I feel like his approach to the game, he's a little bit of a genius," Diggs said.

During his Thursday press conference, McDaniels was asked about Diggs' comments, shaking his head when the word "genius" was said.

"That's kind of him," McDaniels said, "Untrue, but it's kind. [Stefon] has been a tremendous professional. Great influence on everybody. He comes ready to go, wants to win, very competitive, smart player, tough."

On the field, Stefon Diggs has been the Patriots' most utilized target. Drake Maye has thrown to Diggs 72 times this season, which is 19 times more than his next highest target (Hunter Henry) with Diggs catching 59 of those passes. Off the field, Diggs has been credited for his leadership qualities and intangibles by his teammates and coaches.