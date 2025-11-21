Bengals offer latest updates on Joe Burrow ahead of Patriots matchup

It's Friday, and it's no more clear whether the Patriots will have to face Joe Burrow on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Bengals quarterback practiced for the first time since toe surgery forced him out of action after Week 2. Several weeks later, Burrow was a full participant in both practices the Bengals have had ahead of hosting the Patriots at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

When Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was who would start, he responded: “I think Joe has done everything he can to put himself in a position to get back. We are just going to keep taking our time on this one. No decision has been made. I feel comfortable waiting as long as we can to make this decision.” He added that Burrow will be listed as "Questionable" for the game, which essentially amounts to a 50/50 proposition whether he plays.

The Bengals have until 4 p.m. EST Saturday to decide if they will activate Burrow. When asked if he would consider activating Burrow even if he wouldn't play Sunday, Taylor added, "Everything is on the table."