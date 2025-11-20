Sports Hub Underground: The good and bad of the Bruins in Anaheim

Matt and Ty return with a new episode on the start of the Bruins' West Coast road trip, Charlie McAvoy's injury, and the departure of Johnny Beecher, among other topics.

2:25 -- Recapping the Bruins' loss in Anaheim and the big-picture problem of blowing games late.

10:37 -- A positive of the Bruins' season has been their competitiveness and being a tough out.

15:04 -- The Bruins' offensive success has been a pleasant surprise, but can they sustain it with all their injuries?

19:19 -- How has the Bruins defense looked without McAvoy so far, and what can they do better?

29:09 -- The power play is fourth in the league. What's been key to their success?

38:06 -- Thoughts on the Bruins moving on from Johnny Beecher, their latest dud of a draft pick, and whether they've started to improve their drafting recently.