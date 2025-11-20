LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: The good and bad of the Bruins in Anaheim

Matt and Ty return with a new episode on the start of the Bruins’ West Coast road trip, Charlie McAvoy’s injury, and the departure of Johnny Beecher, among other topics….

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson
2:25 -- Recapping the Bruins' loss in Anaheim and the big-picture problem of blowing games late.

10:37 -- A positive of the Bruins' season has been their competitiveness and being a tough out.

15:04 -- The Bruins' offensive success has been a pleasant surprise, but can they sustain it with all their injuries?

19:19 -- How has the Bruins defense looked without McAvoy so far, and what can they do better?

29:09 -- The power play is fourth in the league. What's been key to their success?

38:06 -- Thoughts on the Bruins moving on from Johnny Beecher, their latest dud of a draft pick, and whether they've started to improve their drafting recently.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
