Ranking the 5 most notable Patriots Thanksgiving moments

There are very few things that pair together better than Thanksgiving Day and the National Football League. A full slate of Thursday games, usually highlighted by the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys, is the perfect background to the holiday.

While not thought of as a traditional Thanksgiving team, the New England Patriots have contributed their fair share of notable moments on Turkey Day. This list will highlight the five most interesting moments from New England's time playing on Thanksgiving.

5. Patriots vs. Vikings, 2022

While this game did not end in a New England win, it was one of the team's most entertaining showings on Thanksgiving. The Patriots featured second-year quarterback Mac Jones running the offense fresh off a Pro Bowl season and an up-and-coming defense that entered the game on a hot streak. Opposing them were the Kirk Cousins-led Vikings, a unit known for losing when the lights were brightest.

Unfortunately for New England fans, Cousins came to play, successfully going blow-for-blow with Jones throughout the first three quarters. The Patriots' defense finally folded late in the game, ceding a three-point lead to a 10-point quarter from Cousins and the Minnesota offense. Regardless of the final score, the game brought on hope for Jones's prospects in New England and showed that the Pats could hang with any team in the league in any given game.

David Berding/Getty Images

4. Patriots vs. Cowboys, 1984

In another highly entertaining defeat, the Patriots nearly pulled off a last-minute comeback against America's Team. The Cowboys held New England to three points through the first three quarters, shutting down quarterback Tony Eason for much of the game.

However, that could not last all four quarters. Eason led a furious comeback in the final period, tossing a touchdown and running another in. The Cowboys scraped by on a game-winning field goal from kicker Rafael Septien, ending any sort of comeback hopes from New England. Even with the result, the game exemplified the grit typical of the Patriots teams of the era, giving fans an excellent showcase.

3. Patriots vs. Lions, 2002

The Patriots finally broke into the Thanksgiving win column in 2002 on the strength of an elite defensive showing. Despite possessing a potent offense led by quarterback Tom Brady, New England was held to 20 points, with Brady tossing a pick and failing to throw a touchdown pass. Linebacker Teddy Bruschi returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter to establish a 10-3 lead for the Patriots that they would not relinquish. The defense held the Lions to four field goals en route to a 20-12 win, a historic one for New England.

2. Patriots vs. Lions, 2010

The Pats played a much different style of game in a Thanksgiving rematch eight years later. Brady was infinitely more effective, not only playing well but putting together one of the greatest quarterback performances of all time. He threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, amassing a perfect passer rating in the process. Running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis added a couple of scores on the ground to lock up a 45-24 victory, one that would eventually be known as one of the best regular-season showings of all time from Brady.

1. Jets vs. Patriots, 2012

There are a couple of moments in the history of every franchise that fans will remember forever. One such Patriots moment happened on Thanksgiving in 2012, against a vastly overmatched Jets team. New England opened the game with back-to-back touchdowns, both on the arm of Brady.

As the Jets attempted to mount a comeback, they would inadvertently create one of the most iconic -- and embarrassing -- moments in NFL history. Quarterback Mark Sanchez attempted to take off, but ran face-first into his offensive lineman's behind, jarring the bar loose and allowing the Pats to return it for a touchdown. The "Butt Fumble" had taken place in front of the nation, leading it to become one of the most recognizable NFL plays ever.

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The rest of the game passed in a blur. The Patriots continued to put a beating on New York's defense, amassing 49 points to whack the Jets by a final score of 49-19. The game stamped New England's dominance of the American Football Conference East while simultaneously humiliating a rival.

Big Moments Under The Lights