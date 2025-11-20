LISTEN LIVE

Patriots-Bengals injury reports: Pats stay on course, Burrow practices again

Ryan Garvin
Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Patriots appear to be getting healthier ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, if the team injury reports are any indication.

For the second day in a row, Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) was a limited participant in practice. Stevenson has missed the previous three games. Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), who has also missed games because of injury, was a full participant in practice Thursday.

The Patriots had several limited participants become full participants, including Harold Landry (knee), Austin Hooper (concussion), and K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle). Jahlani Tavai (NIR-personal) was also back today as a full participant after being limited yesterday.

The Bengals were without four players today. Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis), Samaje Perine (ankle), Cam Sample (oblique), and Cam Taylor-Britt (foot) were non-participants. More importantly for the Bengals, franchise quarterback Joe Burrow (toe) was a full participant for the second consecutive day.

Burrow has been out since Week 2 after having surgery and being placed on IR. Along with Burrow, S Daijahn Anthony (hamstring) and Mike Gesicki (pectoral) have been designated to return from IR. Backup QB Joe Flacco (shoulder) was limited.

Cincinnati BengalsNew England Patriots
Ryan GarvinWriter
