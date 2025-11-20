Patriots-Bengals injury reports: Pats stay on course, Burrow practices again
The Patriots appear to be getting healthier ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, if the team injury reports are any indication.
For the second day in a row, Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) was a limited participant in practice. Stevenson has missed the previous three games. Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), who has also missed games because of injury, was a full participant in practice Thursday.
The Patriots had several limited participants become full participants, including Harold Landry (knee), Austin Hooper (concussion), and K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle). Jahlani Tavai (NIR-personal) was also back today as a full participant after being limited yesterday.
The Bengals were without four players today. Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis), Samaje Perine (ankle), Cam Sample (oblique), and Cam Taylor-Britt (foot) were non-participants. More importantly for the Bengals, franchise quarterback Joe Burrow (toe) was a full participant for the second consecutive day.
Burrow has been out since Week 2 after having surgery and being placed on IR. Along with Burrow, S Daijahn Anthony (hamstring) and Mike Gesicki (pectoral) have been designated to return from IR. Backup QB Joe Flacco (shoulder) was limited.