Multiple Patriots pop up on list of head coach candidates to watch

According to an NFL.com write-up from Tom Pelissero, the Patriots may have several future head coaching candidates on their staff.

Pelissero highlights Patriots passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Thomas Brown more than the others, noting that "When [Brown] interviewed for the Patriots' OC job later that month, Mike Vrabel was so impressed, he found a spot for Brown on staff...With the Patriots rolling, Brown could get a look again."

Brown already has a bit of head coaching experience on his resume. Following the midseason firing of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, Brown stepped in as the interim head coach and finished the 2024 season with a 1-4 record. With that in mind, Brown is the clear Pats assistant to watch in terms of whether he'll be in the head coach mix this coming offseason. The team's success with Drake Maye and the passing game could help build a strong case for Brown to get a new opportunity.

While Pelissero notes Thomas Brown could draw interest from teams looking for "the next Sean McVay", he also mentions a few Patriots candidates to keep an eye on.

Ashton Grant: The 29-year-old quarterbacks coach followed Mike Vrabel from Cleveland after working as an offensive assistant. Grant has received praise from Josh McDaniels: "That's a really bright young coach who does a great job of a lot of little details that really help bring the game plan to life."

Zak Kuhr: Kuhr joined the Patriots coaching staff this season as the inside linebackers coach. After defensive coordinator Terrell Williams was diagnosed with prostate cancer, Kuhr was tasked with being the interim defensive play-caller. Like Grant, Kuhr has ties to Mike Vrabel prior to New England, working various roles with the Tennessee Titans from 2020 to 2023. "Outstanding preparation and communication," Patriots captain Robert Spillane said of Kuhr, "He's been doing a great job."