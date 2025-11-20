Bruins fail to earn point in loss to Ducks

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Alex Killorn #17, Olen Zellweger #51, Mason McTavish #23 and Cutter Gauthier #61 of the Anaheim Ducks congratulate Ryan Strome #16 of the Anaheim Ducks after his goal during the second period of a game against the Boston Bruins at Honda Center on November 19, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Joonas Korpisalo and the Bruins deserved better than what they got out of Wednesday's road tilt in Anaheim.

But as always, and fair or unfair, the scoreboard reigns supreme. And it once again spelled trouble for the Bruins, as the Bruins dropped a 4-3 final to the Ducks at the Honda Center.

The loss was Boston's second straight defeat, and their third in the last four outings. This defeat also marked the fourth time that the Black and Gold dropped a game in regulation despite being tied with their opponent with under six minutes remaining in regulation.

This time around, the game-winning goal from the Ducks came from Ian Moore, and with just 3:35 left in regulation. It's the second-latest in a game the Bruins have surrendered the game-losing goal in regulation, trailing only a Florida goal with less than 30 seconds left in an Oct. 21 showdown.

Korpisalo finished with 29 saves in the loss, and really had no chance on the last two goals allowed. The first 'no chance there' came on a beauty of a deflection from Ryan Strome, and the other came with teammate Alex Steeves screening him on the Moore shot that held as the game-winning goal. After the game, Korpisalo admitted he could not see the shot on the Moore goal.

But the Bruins continued their nasty habit of allowing goals early, as Anaheim scored their first goal of the night on their first shot. It marked the 11th time this season that the Bruins allowed a goal within the first three shots thrown on goal, and the sixth time it's happened on the first shot faced.

At the other end of the rink, the Boston goals on the Ducks' Lukas Dostal came with a pair of power-play strikes from Morgan Geekie, along with a top-shelf snipe from Boston bottom-sixer Mikey Eyssimont.

With his two-goal outing, Geekie has moved into a tie with Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and the Oilers' Leon Draisaitl for the most in the NHL, with 14.

And dating back to Nov. 27, 2024, only Draisaitl has scored more goals, with 50 for the Edmonton superstar compared to 46 for Geekie.