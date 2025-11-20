3 Stars: Ducks’ Dostal stands tall vs. Bruins

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Lukas Dostal #1 of the Anaheim Ducks blocks a shot on goal as Michael Eyssimont #81 of the Boston Bruins chases the puck during the third period of a game at Honda Center on November 19, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Make no mistake about it: Joonas Korpisalo and the Bruins overcame a lot to make things interesting in Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Down one on just the first shot of the night, and down by two on separate occasions, the Bruins battled all the way back to a tied contest in the third period. But the Bruins found a way to let go of the rope late yet again, as the Bruins surrendered the game-losing goal in the final six minutes of regulation for the fourth time this season. This time around, the game-losing goal came with 3:35 left in regulation, which is the second-latest of the four this year.

“I think offensively today we did a good enough job that could’ve won the game," B's coach Marco Sturm said after the loss, which was Boston's third loss in their last four games. "But defensively, it wasn’t good enough. I think, in general, it starts with our D. We just didn’t do our job, let’s put it that way."

With the loss, the Bruins found themselves swept in the season series with Anaheim. And it was in oddly similar fashion to how they lost the head-to-head in Boston, as the B's battled back and tied things up in the third only to let it slip before getting at least a point and sending it to the overtime frame.

"Too much panic, for some reason," Sturm said of the Bruins' struggles in the losing effort. "That cost us a few goals tonight.”

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Nikita Zadorov

Riding without Charlie McAvoy for the foreseeable future, the Bruins are going to lean on Nikita Zadorov in a major way. To be fair, that's nothing new for Zadorov, who had to finish last season without McAvoy or Hampus Lindholm on the backend with him. But it's a tall task any time of year.

On Wednesday night, though, Zadorov seemed ready for that challenge.

Deployed for 21:33 of time on ice, Zadorov finished this contest with a team-leading seven shots on goal, as well as four individual scoring chances-for (per NaturalStatTrick). The Bruins also finished with a 17-12 shot advantage during Zadorov’s five-on-five action, compared to a 16-16 mark with him on the bench. And beyond the solid metrics, Zadorov also got on the board with the assist on the Mikey Eyssimont goal that made it a game for Boston.

Zadorov also finished this contest with two takeaways, two hits, a blocked shot, and wore the third 'A' for the Black and Gold with McAvoy and Elias Lindholm out of action for Marco Sturm's club.

2nd Star: Morgan Geekie

It feels like there's an entire legion out there waiting for this goal-scoring run that Morgan Geekie is on to crumble down to earth and prove to be fool's gold. But we are rapidly approaching Geekie being this guy for a calendar year, and he's showing absolutel no signs of slowing down. In fact, he's getting better.

On the board with another two goals in the losing effort — both of which came with the Bruins on the power play — Geekie will end Wednesday night tied with Nathan MacKinnon and Leon Draisaitl for the most goals in the NHL (14). Let me repeat that: MacKinnon and Draisaitl. MACKINNON AND DRAISAITL!

Something else of note with Geekie's goal-scoring this season? It's come at key moments for the Bruins. In fact, five of Geekie's 14 goals this season have come with the Bruins trailing by a goal. That's the second-most goals in that scenario among all NHLers this season, trailing only the Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev, who has scored six goals with the Knights down by one this year.

1st Star: Lukas Dostal

If we're being honest about Wednesday's game in Anaheim, it's entirely possible (likely, even) that the Bruins simply got "goalied" by the Ducks' Lukas Dostal. You know, just one of those nights where you gotta tip your cap.

Hit with a season-high 39 shots, Dostal responded with a season-high 36 saves. The Bruins had their chances until the final horn, too, but were denied by Dostal at every stop and turn in search of that game-tying goal late.