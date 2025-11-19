Red Sox stay busy with three more trades

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow decided to make an already-busy week of even busier for his organization, with another three trades on the board for Boston's baseball club in the last 24 hours.

The trade bonanza began with Boston's move for the Rays' Tristan Gray, but continued with Breslow shifting his focus to his pitching staff tweeners.

Calling up Chicago, Breslow sent lefty Chris Murphy to the White Sox in exchange for minor-league catching prospect Ronny Hernandez.

The 27-year-old Murphy, originally a sixth-round pick of the Red Sox in 2019 and out for all of 2024 due to Tommy John recovery, made 23 appearances out of the Sox bullpen in 2025. Over that run, Murphy compiled a 3-0 record with two holds, and struck out 30 batters over 34.2 innings pitched. Murphy also posted a 3.12 ERA, while limiting batters to a .172 batting average against.

Hernandez, meanwhile, spent his 2025 campaign playing for Single-A Kannapolis. In 82 games for the Cannon Ballers, Hernandez hit .251 with a .680 OPS, and hit four home runs and drove in 34 RBIs. The 21-year-old Hernandez was stuck behind former Red Sox top prospect Kyle Teel and fellow catching prospect Landon Hodges on the organizational depth chart.

In a separate deal, the Red Sox also moved on from reliever Brennan Bernardino, with the lefty shipped to Colorado for outfielder Braiden Ward.

Boston’s decision to move on from Bernardino comes after his third straight season of at least 55 appearances, and with a career-high 51.2 innings pitched in 2025. Bernardino finished the season with a career-best 3.14 ERA and 1.258 WHIP, and was projected to make $1 million in 2026 in arbitration.

The 26-year-old Ward split his 2025 season between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque, hitting .290 with 17 doubles and 57 stolen bases. Ward was actually at his best in Triple-A, too, with a .331 average and .906 OPS, along with a 35-for-37 line on steal attempts.

But the most intriguing move for the Red Sox — and their long-term need at the catcher position — may have come with their trade with Seattle, with catcher Luke Heyman brought to Boston in exchange for pitcher Alex Hoppe.

A 14th-round pick of the Mariners last year, Heyman spent his 2025 playing his third year of college ball with the Florida Gators. In 49 games for the Gators last year, Heyman hit .301, along with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs, and had an OPS of .975 on the way to All-SEC First Team honors. Heyman has totaled 41 home runs, 135 RBIs, and hit .282 with an .895 OPS in 170 total games.