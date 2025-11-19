Patriots Mailbag: What’s next out of the mini-bye week?

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) congratulates running back Treveyon Henderson (32) after his touchdown against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.

Welcome into this week's Patriots Mailbag! It's been a minute - with the short week last week this is the first time we've opened up the Mailbag in two weeks.

Since there has been a few games since, this week's mailbag is a little all over the place. Questions about this week's game, the rest of the regular season, the playoffs, and even looking ahead to the offseason (for a 9-2 team!). Let's get to it...

I would be surprised if we see Bradyn Swinson much if at all on defense this week. Fellow rookie Eljiah Ponder has played well in recent weeks in an elevated role, and the team still has Caleb Murphy as well, who isn't playing a ton. Swinson most likely slots in behind them on the depth chart. If he's active, it most likely would be to play on special teams.

This should be a good chance Drake Maye to hit 300 yards in a game for the first time. The Bengals' defense ranks 31st in the NFL in both passing yards allowed per game (257.3) and net yards per attempt (7.3).

However, that average doesn't have much variance to it. Cincinnati has only allowed over 300 passing yards in a game once this year, to the Denver Broncos back in Week 4. In recent weeks, they've been beaten more on the ground (they've allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL this year).

Overall, teams have been able to do pretty much whatever they want against the Bengals' defense this year. The question may be what the Patriots focus more on, the pass or run? But, the opportunity will be there.

Let's start with TreVeyon Henderson. Over the past few weeks he's looked more and more comfortable, as the game continues to slow down for him. Now in more of a rhythm, it would make sense for the Patriots to play him more. He's still not the kind of player that will be at his best in a high-volume role as proven by his time at Ohio State, but he's certainly made a case to have more of a 50-50 split with him and Rhamondre Stevenson once Stevenson returns.

If I had to choose between these two options, I think they're a stout defense that lets go of the rope sometimes. At the end of the day they're keeping opposing offenses out of the end zone significantly more often than not (they rank fifth defensively allowing 18.7 points per game).

That being said, there are things for them to clean up. Namely, the opening drive touchdowns. In 11 games this year, they've allowed points on eight of their first drives, with six touchdowns.

The best case scenarios for the Patriots in the playoffs would have having warm-weather teams like the Chargers, Jaguars, or even Texans coming to visit Gillette Stadium. Odds are that would be in the Wild Card round.

Some of those recent AFC powers are a little more concerning, given their experience. The Ravens can always be tough, and no matter how much the Chiefs look like they're struggling it would still be ideal to dodge them all together. As for the Bills, it's not easy to beat a team twice in a season, never mind three times if the Patriots win the rematch in a few weeks. And if that game is in Buffalo, it's going to be a wild enviroment.

Speaking of environments, there are the teams currently along side the Patriots at the top of the conference in the Broncos and Colts. Both would be a solid matchup coming into Gillette Stadium, but if the Patriots have to go on the road those two games suddenly look very different. Facing that Broncos defense at altitude (something many of the Patriots young players have limited experience with) in front of that crowd, or getting to play indoors in Indy? I'd take this offense indoors every time.

At 9-2, a lot. From Mike Vrabel getting his program installed, to Drake Maye's development, to the way the team has hit on multiple free agent signings and draft picks, it's taken a full team effort for the team to turn things around as quickly as it has.