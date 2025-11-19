LISTEN LIVE

Andrew Callahan tackles the Patriots’ first-drive problem on Toucher & Hardy

It’s a problem that needs solving for the team to have long-term success.

Adam 12

The Patriots' first drive problem -- you know, where they give up a touchdown to start the game -- was the topic at hand this week.

After a week off to celebrate the birth of his daughter (congratulations, Andrew!), Andrew Callahan was back in studio with us. That's where you find him Tuesday mornings at 8 a.m. EST. Where you read him is in the Boston Herald. Where you can read him is here.

If you fire up the clip, you'll see part of the focus is on New England's slow starts. Yes, the team is 9-2, atop the AFC East, tied for the best record in the NFL, winners of eight straight. But it's only a matter of time before giving up an early score leads to a loss.

Patriots First Drive Problem

The solution so far? Drake Maye. Andrew went head-to-head with Fred Toucher, placing the Pats QB in the league's upper echelon alongside Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. In other words, when those "MVP" chants are breaking out? Andrew's voice is in the chorus.

While Maye's performance has been able to offset those opening drive snafus so far, it's inevitably the defense that's going to have to step up. A recent practice squad signing might end up being a step in the right direction. Read Alex Barth on that here.

Drake MayeNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
