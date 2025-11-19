LISTEN LIVE

Vrabel: Bengals receivers still big challenge without Chase

Even without superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Mike Vrabel said the Bengals’ receiving corps is capable of inflicting damage to the Patriots’ secondary.

Jake Seymour

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half in the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Bengals will travel to New England without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who was suspended for one game for spitting on another player. They could also be without franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, who has played only two games this season while dealing with a toe injury. Burrow was listed as a full participant by the Bengals and took 11-on-11 reps for the first time since his injury, according to the team.

That doesn’t mean the Patriots should expect an easy game, according to Mike Vrabel.

The first-year Patriots head coach explained Cincinnati’s depth could be problematic, as its receivers are capable of inflicting damage even without its leader in receptions and receiving yards. Tee Higgins headlines the group, serving as the second receiver in many statistical categories behind Chase.

“Plenty of talent,” Vrabel said. “It’s just the opportunities probably haven't been there."

Higgins’ 35 receptions and 544 receiving yards are the second-most for a Bengals wideout, significantly less production than Chase’s team-high in receptions (79) and receiving yards (861). Touchdown catches are the only stat Chase is behind Higgins, whose seven touchdowns are two more than Chase’s total.

Andrei Iosivas, a sixth-round draft pick from 2023, has carved out a role in the Bengals’ offense at wide receiver. He has 256 yards on 19 receptions, one of which was a touchdown. Running back Chase Brown has caught 39 of his 53 targets, besting Higgins for the second-most receptions on the team this season.

“So I don't think that they lack in talent,” Vrabel said. “I think it's just been opportunities. We'll have to do a great job trying to defend them. And whether that be Brown or Higgins or anybody else. It's a big challenge offensively.”

Sunday’s game can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub, with pregame coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EST. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is slated for 1. A Patriots victory would increase their 2025 win total to 10, which would be their most wins in a season since 2021.

