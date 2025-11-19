Kayshon Boutte takes step forwards as Patriots begin practicing for Bengals
Updates on Kayshon Boutte, Rhamondre Stevenson, and other injured players as the Patriots begin their week of practice for Week 12.
For the first time in a week, the New England Patriots put out a new injury report on Wednesday. That came after the team's first practice of the week, as they get ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
With some extra time off, the Patriots are getting healthier. For one, all players on the active 53-man roster were in attendance at practice. Of the 11 players on the injury report, seven were limited participants and four were full participants.
In the group of full participants are running back Terrell Jennings (knee), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (ankle), and linebacker Christian Elliss (hip). All four had been limited in recent weeks, with Boutte and Elliss missing multiple games. Farmer was inactive for last week's game against the Jets, while Jennings dressed but didn't play.
The group of limited players is highlighted by running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe). Stevenson has missed the last three games, although he briefly returned to practice last week. Also limited was tight end Austin Hooper (concussion), who was wearing a red non-contact jersey at practice.
On the Bengals' side of things, the big story is that quarterback Joe Burrow (toe) was a full participant since suffering hat injury back in Week 2. According to Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media, Burrow took part in 11-on-11 drills for the first time. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco (right shoulder), who has started the last month in Burrow's place, was limited.
The Bengals have a number of other injury situations to monitor as well. Defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis), running back Samaje Perine (ankle), and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (foot) all missed practice. Tight end Mike Gesicki (pectoral) returned to practice after spending the last month on IR, and was a full participant. The team would need to activate him by Saturday for him to play against the Patriots.