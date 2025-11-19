LISTEN LIVE

Kayshon Boutte takes step forwards as Patriots begin practicing for Bengals

Updates on Kayshon Boutte, Rhamondre Stevenson, and other injured players as the Patriots begin their week of practice for Week 12.

Alex Barth
Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball against Tennessee Titans cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (18) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

For the first time in a week, the New England Patriots put out a new injury report on Wednesday. That came after the team's first practice of the week, as they get ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

With some extra time off, the Patriots are getting healthier. For one, all players on the active 53-man roster were in attendance at practice. Of the 11 players on the injury report, seven were limited participants and four were full participants.

In the group of full participants are running back Terrell Jennings (knee), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (ankle), and linebacker Christian Elliss (hip). All four had been limited in recent weeks, with Boutte and Elliss missing multiple games. Farmer was inactive for last week's game against the Jets, while Jennings dressed but didn't play.

The group of limited players is highlighted by running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe). Stevenson has missed the last three games, although he briefly returned to practice last week. Also limited was tight end Austin Hooper (concussion), who was wearing a red non-contact jersey at practice.

On the Bengals' side of things, the big story is that quarterback Joe Burrow (toe) was a full participant since suffering hat injury back in Week 2. According to Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media, Burrow took part in 11-on-11 drills for the first time. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco (right shoulder), who has started the last month in Burrow's place, was limited.

The Bengals have a number of other injury situations to monitor as well. Defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis), running back Samaje Perine (ankle), and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (foot) all missed practice. Tight end Mike Gesicki (pectoral) returned to practice after spending the last month on IR, and was a full participant. The team would need to activate him by Saturday for him to play against the Patriots.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
