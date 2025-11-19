Kayshon Boutte takes step forwards as Patriots begin practicing for Bengals

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball against Tennessee Titans cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (18) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.

For the first time in a week, the New England Patriots put out a new injury report on Wednesday. That came after the team's first practice of the week, as they get ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

With some extra time off, the Patriots are getting healthier. For one, all players on the active 53-man roster were in attendance at practice. Of the 11 players on the injury report, seven were limited participants and four were full participants.

In the group of full participants are running back Terrell Jennings (knee), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (ankle), and linebacker Christian Elliss (hip). All four had been limited in recent weeks, with Boutte and Elliss missing multiple games. Farmer was inactive for last week's game against the Jets, while Jennings dressed but didn't play.

The group of limited players is highlighted by running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe). Stevenson has missed the last three games, although he briefly returned to practice last week. Also limited was tight end Austin Hooper (concussion), who was wearing a red non-contact jersey at practice.

On the Bengals' side of things, the big story is that quarterback Joe Burrow (toe) was a full participant since suffering hat injury back in Week 2. According to Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media, Burrow took part in 11-on-11 drills for the first time. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco (right shoulder), who has started the last month in Burrow's place, was limited.