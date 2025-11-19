Joe Burrow, Bengals quarterback situation takes surprising turn before Patriots matchup
Joe Burrow took a major step forward on Wednesday as a full participant in practice, ahead of the Bengals’ game with the Patriots.
When Joe Burrow returned to Cincinnati Bengals practice last week, initial reporting had his return to action coming around or after Thanksgiving. That initial timeline made it look like he wouldn't be back on the field until after the Week 12 matchup between the Bengals and New England Patriots.
A week and a half later have things changed?
After not playing last week, Burrow's status was upgraded for the Bengals' first practice of the week on Wednesday. He's listed as a full participant on Cincinnati's injury report, and Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media reported that he participated in 11-on-11 work for the first time.
That's not all. Joe Flacco, who has been starting in Burrow's place, was limited on Wednesday with an injury to his throwing shoulder. It's an injury Flacco has been dealing with for multiple weeks now.
Would the Bengals make the switch for the Patriots' game this week? On one hand they're 3-7, and with that record to they want their franchise quarterback taking unnecessary hits behind a struggling offensive line. At the same time, despite their record they are just three games back in the AFC North, trailing a Pittsburgh Steelers team that is now dealing with its own quarterback injury situation. Head coach Zac Taylor may also be coaching for his job.
The other factor here is that the Bengals are looking ahead to a short week. After playing the Patriots they visit the Baltimore Ravens - another team in the AFC North mix at 5-5 - on a short week. This could also be the Bengals getting ahead of preparing him to play in that game, which is more in line with his initial reported return date.
Burrow has been out since Week 2, when he suffered a turf toe injury. The Bengals are 1-7 since he went out, with Flacco starting five games after Jake Browning started three. Browning is still on the Bengals' active roster, along with Flacco and Sean Clifford. Burrow remains on IR, with the Bengals' deadline to activate him not until Nov. 30.