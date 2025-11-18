The Patriots have gotten a quarterback benched

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Patriots got an opposing quarterback benched ahead of Week 12’s NFL slate.

Justin Fields will be relieved of his starting signal-caller duties for journeyman backup Tyrod Taylor, who has appeared in three games this season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Fields has thrown for 1,259 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. He has a 38.2 QBR and a 62.7 completion percentage. Fields struggled against the Patriots, completing 15 of his 26 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The former first-round quarterback flashed early in the Patriots’ 27-14 win on Thursday, orchestrating a 14-play opening touchdown drive. When New England responded with its own touchdown a series later, Fields failed to counter until he scored a touchdown in the final drive of the third quarter.

That was enough for the Jets.

“The quarterback tonight, I mean, faster than most of the guys we’ve got, and didn't do a good enough job,” head coach Mike Vrabel said postgame. “We recovered a little bit, and we'll have to try to continue to be better there. But there's plenty of opportunities in places where we play good defense. I have to remember that. That they can get a first down, and we can still stop them. It doesn't have to be three-and-out every time.”

Taylor, a 15-year veteran who has proved to be a serviceable backup for most of his career, has encountered issues in New York. In three games this season, Taylor has thrown for 379 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.

The Patriots will travel to New York on Dec. 28 for a 1 p.m. Sunday game, which will likely be against Taylor. Given Taylor’s struggles this season, it’s unlikely his impact would be enough to sway the game results differently than New England’s 27-14 win on Thursday Night Football against the Jets.