Red Sox make trade, more roster moves

Sep 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Tristan Gray (10) celebrates in the dugout after he hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Craig Breslow and the Boston Red Sox decided to dip into the MLB's trade market Tuesday, and found a partner within their own division, with infielder Tristan Gray acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 29-year-old Gray made 30 appearances for the Rays in 2025, hitting .231 with a .282 on-base percentage and .693 OPS. Gray also finished his 2025 campaign with three home runs, five doubles, and nine RBIs in 86 plate appearances. Gray, who can play all four infield positions, has played 47 career MLB games since 2023 between the Rays, Marlins, and Athletics.

In exchange for Gray, the Red Sox will send pitcher Luis Guerrero to the Rays.

A 25-year-old righty whose minor-league resume has certainly created some intrigue over the years, Guerrero appeared in 13 games for Boston this past season, and posted a 4.15 ERA in 17.1 innings of work. Guerrero did struggle to keep runners off the basepaths over that sample, though, with 14 walks issued over that sample. Guerrero was designated for assignment by the Red Sox and later outrighted to Triple-A Worcester earlier this month.

The deal was first reported by MassLive's Chris Cotillo, and has since been confirmed the Red Sox themselves.

And make room for Gray on the 40-man roster, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe was designed for assignment by the Red Sox. Signed by the Red Sox in mid-August this past season in a desperation move to bolster the first base position after two months of patchwork fixes, Lowe hit .280 with two home runs and 16 RBIs, along with six doubles, in 34 games for Boston.

But the Red Sox weren't done there, as pitcher Josh Winckowski was also designated for assignment, according to Cotillo.