Red Sox make trade, more roster moves

A trade with Tampa headlines a busy day of shuffling for Craig Breslow and the Red Sox

Ty Anderson
Sep 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Tristan Gray (10) celebrates in the dugout after he hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Craig Breslow and the Boston Red Sox decided to dip into the MLB's trade market Tuesday, and found a partner within their own division, with infielder Tristan Gray acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 29-year-old Gray made 30 appearances for the Rays in 2025, hitting .231 with a .282 on-base percentage and .693 OPS. Gray also finished his 2025 campaign with three home runs, five doubles, and nine RBIs in 86 plate appearances. Gray, who can play all four infield positions, has played 47 career MLB games since 2023 between the Rays, Marlins, and Athletics. 

In exchange for Gray, the Red Sox will send pitcher Luis Guerrero to the Rays.

A 25-year-old righty whose minor-league resume has certainly created some intrigue over the years, Guerrero appeared in 13 games for Boston this past season, and posted a 4.15 ERA in 17.1 innings of work. Guerrero did struggle to keep runners off the basepaths over that sample, though, with 14 walks issued over that sample. Guerrero was designated for assignment by the Red Sox and later outrighted to Triple-A Worcester earlier this month.

The deal was first reported by MassLive's Chris Cotillo, and has since been confirmed the Red Sox themselves.

And make room for Gray on the 40-man roster, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe was designed for assignment by the Red Sox. Signed by the Red Sox in mid-August this past season in a desperation move to bolster the first base position after two months of patchwork fixes, Lowe hit .280 with two home runs and 16 RBIs, along with six doubles, in 34 games for Boston.

 But the Red Sox weren't done there, as pitcher Josh Winckowski was also designated for assignment, according to Cotillo.

The Red Sox were expected to release both players by the end of the week regardless, but this does essentially allow them to get ahead of that and add Gray to their 40-man roster and potentially protect another player in their minor-league ranks from the Rule 5 Draft.

Boston Red SoxCraig BreslowJosh Winckowskinathaniel loweTampa Bay Rays
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
