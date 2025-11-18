LISTEN LIVE

Exposing potential Patriots weaknesses with Mike Reiss

Think of this as an exercise in constructive criticism.

Adam 12

With the Thanksgiving holiday looming, New England fans have much to be thankful for. But Patriots weaknesses are still worth discussing.

And discuss we did, with Mike Reiss of ESPN in the clip you see above. Mike joins us Monday mornings at 7:25 to talk all things Patriots. Usually, it's the day after a game, so you get instant analysis. This time, with the Pats playing on Thursday, we had some time to ruminate.

Fred, Hardy, John, and Mike started with the Patriots soft schedule. Does their ease of schedule actually matter? Mike downplayed the relevance, saying it's not going to mean a thing once the team hit tougher games against Buffalo and Baltimore coming up in December.

Patriots Weaknesses

They also hit on the Milton Williams injury, as well as other key players who are working back from injury. And we couldn't get through a Patriots segment without mentioning Drake May’s growing MVP buzz. Mike touches on that a bit in his latest column for ESPN.

Finally, the show flagged a pair of real weaknesses: opening-drive touchdowns and a dip in run defense. Some of the team's recent transactions might do a bit to address said weaknesses. Keep listening to Toucher & Hardy weekday mornings as the discussion continues.

milton williamsNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
