Patriots add defensive tackle depth via practice squad signing

The New England Patriots added defensive tackle Fabien Lovett to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Alex Barth
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. (96) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots continue to make tweaks to their practice squad coming out of their mini-bye week. Their latest move is the addition of defensive tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. which was announced on Tuesday.

Lovett, 25, returns to the Patriots after briefly being with the practice squad during final roster cuts. He entered the NFL as a UDFA last year out of Florida State, and spent his entire rookie season on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

This is the first time the Patriots have added a defensive tackle since placing Milton Williams on IR over the weekend. In that time the team added pass rusher Bradyn Swinson and tight end C.J. Dippre to the active roster, and linebacker Otis Reese to the practice squad.

In addition to Lovett, the Patriots have two other defensive tackles on the practice squad in Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and Leonard Taylor III. On the active roster, the team has Christian Barmore, Khyiris Tonga, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer, and Eric Gregory.

Prior to adding Lovett, the Patriots had an open spot on the practice squad. They did not need to make a corresponding move.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
