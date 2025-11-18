Patriots add defensive tackle depth via practice squad signing

The New England Patriots continue to make tweaks to their practice squad coming out of their mini-bye week. Their latest move is the addition of defensive tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. which was announced on Tuesday.

Lovett, 25, returns to the Patriots after briefly being with the practice squad during final roster cuts. He entered the NFL as a UDFA last year out of Florida State, and spent his entire rookie season on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

This is the first time the Patriots have added a defensive tackle since placing Milton Williams on IR over the weekend. In that time the team added pass rusher Bradyn Swinson and tight end C.J. Dippre to the active roster, and linebacker Otis Reese to the practice squad.

In addition to Lovett, the Patriots have two other defensive tackles on the practice squad in Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and Leonard Taylor III. On the active roster, the team has Christian Barmore, Khyiris Tonga, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer, and Eric Gregory.