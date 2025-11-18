LISTEN LIVE

NFL makes final ruling on Ja’Marr Chase suspension

It’s official, the Cincinnati Bengals will be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase when they play the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Alex Barth
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 12: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals in action against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 12, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals in action against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 12, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's official, the Cincinnati Bengals will be without wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase this Sunday when they take on the New England Patriots. Chase will be serving a one-game suspension, after his appeal was denied.

The suspension in question goes back to Sunday, when the Bengals faced the Pittsburgh Steelers. Late in that game Chase was caught on video spitting at Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. While Chase wasn't immediately penalized at the time, the league announced on Sunday night they were reviewing the incident, and initially announced the suspension on Monday.

As is the case with any NFL suspension, Chase was allowed to appeal. That process took place on Tuesday. On Tuesday night the league announced Chase's suspension has been upheld after being reviewed by hearing officer and longtime NFL wide receiver Jordy Nelson. In addition to the suspension Chase will have to forfeit one game check, worth $507,000.

This is the second time the NFL has suspended a player for one game for spitting this year. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was also penalized in similar fashion after a Week 1 incident, although he was caught in the moment and ejected before a snap was played in that game. The NFL later ruled that game counted as his suspension (but he still has to forfeit a game check).

Without Chase, the Bengals will likely turn more to wide receiver Tee Higgins. Through 10 games Chase leads the team with 79 catches (also an NFL-high) for 861 yards and five touchdowns. Higgins is the next-closest receiver on the roster, with 35 catches for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. Slot receiver Andrei Iosivas could end up seeing an increased role as well.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
The Patriots have gotten a quarterback benched
NFLThe Patriots have gotten a quarterback benchedJake Seymour
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. (96) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots add defensive tackle depth via practice squad signingAlex Barth
Patriots weaknesses: Milton Williams #97 celebrates with Robert Spillane #14 of the New England Patriots during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
NFLExposing potential Patriots weaknesses with Mike ReissAdam 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect