NFL makes final ruling on Ja’Marr Chase suspension

It's official, the Cincinnati Bengals will be without wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase this Sunday when they take on the New England Patriots. Chase will be serving a one-game suspension, after his appeal was denied.

The suspension in question goes back to Sunday, when the Bengals faced the Pittsburgh Steelers. Late in that game Chase was caught on video spitting at Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. While Chase wasn't immediately penalized at the time, the league announced on Sunday night they were reviewing the incident, and initially announced the suspension on Monday.

As is the case with any NFL suspension, Chase was allowed to appeal. That process took place on Tuesday. On Tuesday night the league announced Chase's suspension has been upheld after being reviewed by hearing officer and longtime NFL wide receiver Jordy Nelson. In addition to the suspension Chase will have to forfeit one game check, worth $507,000.

This is the second time the NFL has suspended a player for one game for spitting this year. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was also penalized in similar fashion after a Week 1 incident, although he was caught in the moment and ejected before a snap was played in that game. The NFL later ruled that game counted as his suspension (but he still has to forfeit a game check).