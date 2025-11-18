Bruins still in holding pattern with Charlie McAvoy

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm did not have an update on injured Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy on Monday morning. Or Monday night following his club's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes, for that matter.

But Sturm did have something to give us ahead of his team's flight out to California for what will be a three-game road trip for his squad.

“Yes and no,” Sturm said Tuesday when asked if there’s an update on McAvoy. “He will definitely not travel. Let’s put it that way. He’s still gonna be out, and you’ll get an update later today or tomorrow on his health condition.”

On Monday, McAvoy was still meeting with the doctors, and it seemed as if the sides were still assessing their options. Speaking with the media on Monday, Sturm did not rule out surgery as a possibility for McAvoy, but noted that he was not in charge, so that he couldn't make that determination.

While it hasn't been explicitly stated by the Bruins, it is likely that McAvoy is dealing with a jaw or mouth issue, as he was hit in the face with a redirected Noah Dobson slapshot in the second period of last Saturday's win in Montreal.

The shot to the face left McAvoy leaking a significant amount of blood, and replays seemed to indicate that McAvoy lost a tooth or two on impact.

With McAvoy down, the Bruins kept Jonathan Aspirot on the right side, and threw Henri Jokiharju back into their lineup on Monday night.