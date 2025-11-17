The NFL has made a ruling on Ja’Marr Chase for Sunday’s Patriots game

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 16: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals takes the field prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

During Sunday's Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was caught on video appearing to spit on an opposing player. Just about 24 hours later the NFL has ruled on the matter.

Late Monday afternoon, the league announced Chase has been suspended one game for what they called an "act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship." That game is the Bengals' next matchup - this Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Chase can and reportedly will appeal the suspension, but there is video that seems to show him clearly spitting at Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey responded by swinging at Chase, and was ejected from the game. Chase was not penalized in the moment.

There is NFL precedent for suspending a player one game for spitting. Back in the season opener in Week 1, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter spit at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first play of the game. He was ejected and later had to forfeit a game check, with the NFL calling it a suspension but treating that game as the one he was suspended for. Again, Chase was not penalized as nobody on the field seemed to realize he spit until after the game. It wasn't until after the game that the NFL reviewed the incident with Chase.

Chase would be a significant loss for a Bengals team that is already shorthanded. The two-time All Pro leads the NFL with 79 catches, and has 861 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. Most of that has come without Joe Burrow at quarterback, as he's been out since Week 2 with a toe injury. Defensively, the Bengals could be without star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson who is reportedly doubtful with a hip injury.

Still, the Bengals have skill players they can lean on with Chase out. That group is highlighted by wide receiver Tee Higgins, as well as tight end Noah Fant and running back Chase Brown.