How did the Patriots’ upcoming opponents do on Sunday?

The Patriots got to take Sunday off after playing on Thursday night, meaning they had the opportunity to do what a lot of fans did: check out their upcoming opponents on TV.

As far as the clubs remaining on the Pats' 2025 schedule, they had mixed results. The most pressing matter concerns a team that may lose its best healthy player to a suspension, pending league review. But the two best quarterbacks left on the slate scored impressive wins, while their next prime-time foe is coming off their fifth straight defeat. The No. 1 seed is now realistically within reach for the Patriots, on top of the AFC East crown, and they have all the reason in the world to want to keep their winning streak rolling. So, let's take a closer look at how the Patriots' upcoming opponents are doing at the moment...

Bengals blown out, might lose Chase after spitting incident

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting Joe Burrow back soon, but likely not in time for their game against the Patriots. Problem is, they might be without their best player not named Burrow, as well. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is under investigation by the NFL after an incident with Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey, in which Chase appeared to goad Ramsey into throwing punches and getting himself ejected from the game by spitting on him. Chase denied spitting on Ramsey, but the video shows he clearly did spit, even if it was just in Ramsey's general direction.

The Eagles' Jalen Carter got ejected from the NFL season opener in Week 1 before playing a single defensive snap after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The NFL later announced that his ejection at the beginning of the game, plus the forfeiture of his $57,222 game check, effectively counted as a one-game suspension. So, the precedent is set for Chase to be suspended for his actions. Adam Schefter reported that a decision is expected Monday.

Oh, and on top of that, the Bengals took a 34-12 beating from the Steelers, who got a 73-yard pick-six from ex-Patriot Kyle Dugger as part of it. Cincy is in a bad way with the extra-rested Patriots coming to town next Sunday.

Josh Allen dominates, Bills beat Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost two straight games to AFC East teams, as the Buffalo Bills took care of business on their home field. Quarterback Josh Allen totaled six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing), and the Bills needed just about all of them, as they overcame a shaky defensive effort in a 44-32 barn-burning victory.

Allen completed three touchdown passes to three different pass-catchers, two of which went for 40-plus yards. He closed the game with his running. Tampa Bay briefly took a 32-31 lead in the fourth quarter, but Allen ran it in twice in the final frame to pull back ahead. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles also made a controversial decision to punt on fourth-and-2 at the Tampa Bay 39-yard line, down five, with 7:28 left in the game. That's perhaps trusting your defense too much against a quarterback that had already amassed five touchdowns.

The Bills' season has been something of a roller coaster, and Allen has played better at home than on the road. But Sunday was a reminder that he can be an absolute force of nature when he's at his best. When the Pats host him and the Bills in Week 15, they may be facing an elite QB in a must-win situation.

Ravens get creative in comeback win over Browns

The Baltimore Ravens proved that they can win when their franchise quarterback isn't at his best. Lamar Jackson finished with a brutal 47.6 passer rating through the air, as the Browns sacked him five times, four of which by Defensive Player of the Year favorite Myles Garrett. To compensate, the Ravens dominated on the ground, amassing 184 yards and two touchdowns on 30 total rush attempts. Most notably, they faked a "Tush Push" play on fourth-and-1, and tight end Mark Andrews took the carry to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens have now won four in a row to get back to .500 at 5-5. They remain a formidable opponent on the Patriots' remaining schedule, especially considering they'll be on their home field, and they have a head coach that can go toe-to-toe with Mike Vrabel in terms of game management and creativity.

Giants free fall continues in first game post-Daboll

The New York Giants couldn't quite get the spark they hoped for after firing Brian Daboll as head coach. They fell 27-20 to the Green Bay Packers, their fifth straight loss, to sink to 2-9 on the season. Quarterback Jameis Winston started his first game of the season, with rookie Jaxson Dart out, and finished 19 of 29 passing for 201 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.