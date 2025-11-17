Patriots work out linebacker amid new injury concern

The New England Patriots are taking a closer look at a free-agent linebacker, as one of their reserves deals with an injury.

As first reported Tuesday by NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Pats brought in linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo for a free-agent workout. Ciarlo most recently played for the Buffalo Bills, perhaps not coincidentally in their Week 5 game against New England. He played college ball at Army, and has also spent time in the NFL with the New York Jets. A torn ACL during the 2024 preseason set him back, but clearly, he continues to draw some level of interest as a reserve linebacker among NFL teams.

This news came as the Patriots have a tricky situation with one of their other backup 'backers. Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Monday that practice squad LB Darius Harris, who is out of roster elevations, "physically right now" may not be able to sign to the 53-man roster. Under current NFL rules, an injured player cannot sign from a practice squad to a main roster. "We'll have to see where that goes," Vrabel added.

Ostensibly, Ciarlo is now on the Patriots' emergency list if Harris needs to go on injured reserve, which would open up his spot on the practice squad. The Pats have also been without Christian Elliss at inside linebacker for the past two games, while Jack Gibbens (hamstring) and Marte Mapu (neck) also popped up on the injury report ahead of last Thursday's win over the New York Jets.