Ex-Pats Report: How did notable former Patriots perform in Week 11?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) takes the field before their game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025.

Across the NFL, the Patriots had multiple former players compete for their new teams. Below is a breakdown of how some ex-Patriots players performed in Week 11.

QB Jacoby Brissett

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Jacoby Brissett completed 47 of his 57 passes on Sunday, setting an NFL record for most completions in a regular-season game. His stat line also included two touchdown passes, two interceptions and a career-high 452 passing yards. The previous record was held by Jared Goff (2019) and Drew Bledsoe (1994), who each completed 45 throws in one game.

The Cardinals lost their divisional game to the 49ers, 41-22, despite Brissett’s historic performance. Turnovers and failing to score on long drives were enough to spoil what should have been a large celebration in Arizona.

S Kyle Dugger

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kyle Dugger stood 10 yards away from the line of scrimmage in the Steelers’ secondary. As Joe Flacco prepared to snap the ball amid a promising Bengals drive, Dugger moved forward toward the middle of the field.

That’s when it happened.

What no one realized in the moment was that Dugger just placed himself at the intersection of Flacco’s vision and Tee Higgins' route across the middle of the field. Flacco uncorked a pass directly into Dugger’s possession, prompting a foot race to the end zone. With blockers in front of him, Dugger accelerated down the field to eventually reach Cincinnati’s 1-yard line, where a well-timed sidestep avoided a defender for a 73-yard pick-six.

It broke the game open for the Steelers, who handed the Bengals a 34-12 loss ahead of their trip to Foxborough on Nov. 23.

WR Tyquan Thornton

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Imag

Tyquan Thornton has seen limited playing time for the Chiefs, mainly filling the role of a vertical threat down the field.

So he must make the most of the snaps he receives.

As the third-quarter clock ticked down toward expiration, Thornton bolted through the middle of the field looking to make a play. Patrick Mahomes saw the opening created by Thornton, who turned his body back toward the football to reel in a 61-yard reception. His highlight play resulted in a touchdown three plays later, tying the game at 13 before the Chiefs ultimately lost 22-19 to the Broncos.

QB Mac Jones and WR Kendrick Bourne

Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy resumed starting quarterback responsibilities for the 49ers over Mac Jones, who successfully kept his team’s playoff aspirations alive while Purdy dealt with an injury throughout the first half of the season. Purdy played well in his return, tossing for 200 yards and three touchdowns while completing 19 of his 26 passes. Jones entered the game during the final drive, taking three kneeldowns as the 49ers secured a 41-22 win in Arizona.