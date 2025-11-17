Bruins make slew of Monday roster moves

Sep 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Matej Blumel (13) celebrates with center Casey Mittelstadt (11) after scoring goal against the New York during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The injury shelf is getting awfully crowded for the Bruins.

And with a game on deck for Monday night when the Hurricanes come to TD Garden, a whole bunch of roster moves followed for Don Sweeney's club.

On the injury front, the Bruins placed both Viktor Arvidsson and Casey Mittelstadt on the injured reserve. Arvidsson was injured in the third period of a 3-2 win over the Canadiens this past Saturday, while Mitteltstadt has not played since taking a knee-on-knee hit in a Nov. 6 win over the Senators. Speaking after Saturday's win, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm did note that Arvidsson would miss some time for the club, but did not have a timeline.

On Monday, Sturm left it at "week to week" for the veteran wing.

The club also transferred defenseman Jordan Harris, who underwent surgery for an ankle fracture back on Oct. 30 after suffering the injury itself on Oct. 21, from the injured reserve to the long-term injured reserve.

And with space opened up on their roster, the Bruins recalled forwards Matej Blumel and Riley Tufte from Providence. The recalls were the expected moves for the Bruins, as the P-Bruins held both players out of their lineup on Sunday.

Tufte comes to Boston with eight goals and 16 points through 13 games this season, and is slated to skate with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont on the Black and Gold's fourth line tonight. The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder made six appearances for Boston last season, with eight hits and a shot on goal for the B’s, and has totaled two goals and one assist in 24 NHL games since 2021-22.

Blumel, meanwhile, will skate on the right side of Boston's second line with Alex Steeves and Pavel Zacha, and is projected to play a part on the Boston man advantage in this contest. Blumel, who was one of the final cuts from the club's NHL training camp roster, has totaled two goals and 13 points in 13 games for the P-Bruins this season, and led the AHL in goals last season.

The Bruins come into Monday's contest with wins in nine of their last 11 games, while the Hurricanes took an overtime loss to the Oilers this past Saturday.