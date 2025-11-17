Bruins make first waiver move of new season

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 20: John Beecher #19 of the Boston Bruins skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period in Game One of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 20, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Facing a roster crunch ahead of an upcoming California road trip, the Bruins made their first waiver move of the 2025-26 season Monday, with fourth-line forward Johnny Beecher placed on waivers by the club.

Beecher's move to the waiver wire comes with the 6-foot-3 forward out of action for the last four games due to an upper-body injury, and with just six appearances through the first 20 games of the season. In his six games this year, Beecher recorded one goal on six shots, along with four blocks and seven hits, while averaging 10:24 of time on ice per game.

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm alluded to the Bruins making a roster move involving Beecher following Monday's morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena.

Drafted by the Bruins with a first-round pick in 2019, Beecher has spent his entire pro career with the Black and Gold, and has compiled an NHL resume featuring 11 goals and 22 points in 136 games with Boston. Beecher was at his best during the 2023-24 season where he ultimately emerged as a constant on the B's fourth line, and had seven goals and 10 points in 52 games.

But despite a hot start, Beecher struggled for the majority of the 2024-25 campaign, and began this year as a healthy scratch following the offseason additions of Sean Kuraly (a lefty-shooting, faceoff and penalty-kill specialist, much like Beecher) and the more physical Mikey Eyssimont.

And the roster squeeze finally came for Beecher with the Bruins going through a significant injury situation. Elsewhere on the roster, the Bruins have already placed Viktor Arvidsson, Casey Mittelstadt, and Elias Lindholm on injured reserve, moved Jordan Harris from injured reserve to the long-term injured reserve, and and are currently without a timeline on the Charlie McAvoy injury he sustained in last Saturday's win over the Canadiens.

Nov 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) is tended by a trainer during a game against the Canadiens at the Bell Centre. (Eric Bolte/Imagn Images)

The Bruins' uncertainty with McAvoy's status was a big problem, if only because it left the Bruins without an extra defenseman on their roster, and with the team slated to leave for California on Tuesday.