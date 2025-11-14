Patriots Week 11 snap counts: TreVeyon Henderson continues dominating stretch
The Patriots rookie played a career-high 59 snaps in the win
Here are three takeaways from the Patriots’ snap counts from their 27-14 win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.
TreVeyon Henderson continued to have success as the starting running back, finding the endzone three more times on Thursday night. The rookie once again received the bulk of the backfield snaps, taking a career-high 59 snaps. Henderson rushed 19 times for 62 yards while also hauling in five catches for 31 yards.
If Rhamondre Stevenson does return from a toe injury at some point, it will be interesting to see how the two backs split snaps with Henderson emerging as a dynamic offensive weapon.
Staying on the offensive side, Stefon Diggs led the Pats in receptions and yards on 46 snaps. The wide receiver hauled in nine catches for 105 yards in the win. Diggs did see an uptick in his snaps on Thursday, taking 10 more than he did down in Tampa Bay.
Kyle Williams continued to receive a high-number of snaps with Kayshon Boutte out. Unlike last week, Williams didn't have the big touchdown reception, in fact he didn't have a catch on three targets.
With defensive tackle Milton Williams going down early with an ankle injury and only playing eight snaps, it meant that New England had to dip into its line depth. Christian Barmore also received an uptick in snaps, playing 46 and recorded his first sack of the season. Cory Durden and Eric Gregory also received some extra playing time, with both recording a tackle.