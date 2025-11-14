Patriots Week 11 snap counts: TreVeyon Henderson continues dominating stretch

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a touchdown pass to New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Here are three takeaways from the Patriots’ snap counts from their 27-14 win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

TreVeyon Henderson continued to have success as the starting running back, finding the endzone three more times on Thursday night. The rookie once again received the bulk of the backfield snaps, taking a career-high 59 snaps. Henderson rushed 19 times for 62 yards while also hauling in five catches for 31 yards.

If Rhamondre Stevenson does return from a toe injury at some point, it will be interesting to see how the two backs split snaps with Henderson emerging as a dynamic offensive weapon.

Staying on the offensive side, Stefon Diggs led the Pats in receptions and yards on 46 snaps. The wide receiver hauled in nine catches for 105 yards in the win. Diggs did see an uptick in his snaps on Thursday, taking 10 more than he did down in Tampa Bay.

Kyle Williams continued to receive a high-number of snaps with Kayshon Boutte out. Unlike last week, Williams didn't have the big touchdown reception, in fact he didn't have a catch on three targets.