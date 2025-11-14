Toucher & Hardy react to Patriots short week win over Jets

That's the thing about Thursday Night Football: it's a special kind of win. And this Patriots short week win is the team's eighth straight.
When it was all over and done with on Thursday night, the New England Patriots came close to doubling up the New York Jets. Their 27-14 primetime win over their AFC East rivals featured the team's new "nor'easter" rivalry unis as well. It was a sharp look.
The victory, unfortunately, also featured something that's become commonplace for the 2025 Pats. They gave up yet another opening drive score, starting the game down by 7. No matter. As the Sports Hub's Matt Dolloff pointed out, there were more ups than downs.
Patriots Short Week Win: Instant Reaction
The morning of the game, Alex Barth of the Sports Hub and Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston joined the show for a preview. Both analysts expected a Patriots win bordering on dominant. Fred toucher predicted a "glorified joint practice." The end result? Somewhere in between.
