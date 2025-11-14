LISTEN LIVE

Toucher & Hardy react to Patriots short week win over Jets

Next for New England? Some much-needed time off.

Adam 12

That's the thing about Thursday Night Football: it's a special kind of win. And this Patriots short week win is the team's eighth straight.

When it was all over and done with on Thursday night, the New England Patriots came close to doubling up the New York Jets. Their 27-14 primetime win over their AFC East rivals featured the team's new "nor'easter" rivalry unis as well. It was a sharp look.

The victory, unfortunately, also featured something that's become commonplace for the 2025 Pats. They gave up yet another opening drive score, starting the game down by 7. No matter. As the Sports Hub's Matt Dolloff pointed out, there were more ups than downs.

Patriots Short Week Win: Instant Reaction

The morning of the game, Alex Barth of the Sports Hub and Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston joined the show for a preview. Both analysts expected a Patriots win bordering on dominant. Fred toucher predicted a "glorified joint practice." The end result? Somewhere in between.

Fire up the clip up top for Fred, Hardy, and Jon's instant reaction. Dive into Alex Barth's 6 Takeaways. Then keep it locked on the Sports Hub all day--and all weekend--for continued analysis. The Sports Hub YouTube channel is a good place to start. Subscribe here.

New England Patriotsnew york jetsThursday Night Football
Adam 12Writer
