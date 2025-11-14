Mike Vrabel explains why Milton Williams didn’t return to Thursday’s Patriots game

The New England Patriots extended their win streak to eight games on Thursday night, beating the New York Jets 27-14 at Gillette Stadium on Thursday Night Football. However they had to play most of the game without star defensive tackle Milton Williams.

Williams suffered an ankle injury on the first drive of the game, and limped off to the sideline himself. After going into the blue medical tent and then back to the locker room, he briefly returned in the second quarter but did not finish the half and missed the entire second half of the game. The Patriots officially ruled him out in the fourth quarter.

After signing a record contract this offseason, Williams has been one of the Patriots' most dominant players. Through 10 weeks he ranked second in the NFL in pressures from defensive linemen with 35 in 10 games, and his 22 'stop' plays are second on the team.

Given that, it wasn't surprising to hear head coach Mike Vrabel explain after the game that, while under some circumstances Williams could have potentially returned, the team was being cautious with a two-score lead for most of the night. Vrabel was asked about Williams during his postgame press conference.

"Maybe," Vrabel replied when asked if Williams could have come back in in a 'different situation.' "I made a decision that we felt like we should probably just start treating that thing and get ahead of it and see where he's at here tomorrow, the next couple of days and try to weigh - again, he wanted to try to go. He's out here standing with me when guys are coming in, and he's excited for them, so I appreciate his leadership, but I just made a decision that I felt like was best for the team for his instance."

With Williams not in the game, the Patriots used multiple defensive tackles to fill his snaps. Khyiris Tonga and Cory Durden both saw an increased role, while rookie Eric Gregory played 15 snaps in his NFL debut.