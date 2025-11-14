LISTEN LIVE

Aroldis Chapman wins AL reliever of the year

The 37-year-old reliever had a career resurgence in Boston, posting a 1.17 ERA in 67 appearances.

Sep 26, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Fenway Park.


While it wasn’t up for much debate, Thursday night it was made official as Red Sox reliever Aroldis Chapman was named the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year. This is the second time in Chapman’s career that he has won the award. 

After being a little bit of a question mark in the bullpen coming into the 2025 season, Chapman quickly put those questions to rest, becoming a dominant closer from start to finish.  

Chapman may very well have had a career year in 2025, posting a 1.17 ERA in 67 appearances. The left-handed pitcher also struck out 85 batters and had a 0.701 WHIP — the lowest number of his career. The 37-year-old had the lowest ERA and WHIP of all qualified relievers. 

At one point this season, the southpaw retired 50 consecutive hitters over a two-month span. 

Chapman will return to the Red Sox in 2026 in an attempt to replicate his award-winning season. In September, the closer signed a one-year $13.3 million deal with an option for 2027.

