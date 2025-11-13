Sports Hub Underground: The Bruins just keep rolling
Matt & Ty return with a new Sports Hub Underground podcast on the Bruins’ winning streak and some notable news items.
11:29 -- Thoughts on the passing of legendary hockey writer Larry Brooks, and the healthy ecosystem of "good" and "evil" among media figures.
28:59 -- Initial thoughts on the Bruins' continued winning streak and what's been key to their success.
37:22 -- A different take on the Bruins' perceived problems with goaltending and the amount of goals they've been allowing.
43:11 -- Nikita Zadorov's tone-setting on the left side of the Bruins defense has been critical for the Bruins' identity and success lately.
53:49 -- Thoughts on David Pastrnak's 400th goal and the ceiling he could reach as an all-time goalscorer in the NHL.
