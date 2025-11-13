LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: The Bruins just keep rolling

Matt & Ty return with a new Sports Hub Underground podcast on the Bruins’ winning streak and some notable news items.

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson
TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 08: Nikita Zadorov #91 of the Boston Bruins and Bobby McMann #74 of the Toronto Maple Leafs fight during the second period at Scotiabank Arena on November 08, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Nikita Zadorov #91 of the Boston Bruins and Bobby McMann #74 of the Toronto Maple Leafs fight during a game at Scotiabank Place. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Matt & Ty return with a new episode at the Sports Hub studios, going over the latest on the Boston Bruins' winning streak and some notable news items in the world of hockey.

11:29 -- Thoughts on the passing of legendary hockey writer Larry Brooks, and the healthy ecosystem of "good" and "evil" among media figures.

28:59 -- Initial thoughts on the Bruins' continued winning streak and what's been key to their success.

37:22 -- A different take on the Bruins' perceived problems with goaltending and the amount of goals they've been allowing.

43:11 -- Nikita Zadorov's tone-setting on the left side of the Bruins defense has been critical for the Bruins' identity and success lately.

53:49 -- Thoughts on David Pastrnak's 400th goal and the ceiling he could reach as an all-time goalscorer in the NHL.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
