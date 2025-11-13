Robert Kraft talks Drake Maye, Josh McDaniels on Patriots pregame show

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up prior to the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

Drake Maye's second year growth has been one of the top stories in the NFL this season. Through 10 games Maye has the New England Patriots at an 8-2 record. He's thrown for 2,555 yards with 19 touchdowns, adding two more on the ground. He's also been very accurate, completing 71.7% of his passes and just five interceptions.

Prior to the Patriots' Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets, Patriots owner Robert Kraft appeared on the 98.5 The Sports Hub Patriots pregame show. When asked about the growth of Year 2 Maye and the Patriots' offensive improvement, he first mentioned the team's offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.

"I have to give a lot of credit to Josh McDaniels," Kraft told hosts Marc Bertrand and Chris Gasper. "Josh has learning curve experience in this area having worked with Tommy, watching how he evolved. Josh also has unique knowledge of many different offenses. "I think he understands Drake and how he operates and adapting him into the culture of whomever we’re playing the next week and looking at their weaknesses where we hopefully can exploit it. They’ve developed a great chemistry.”

Kraft also commented on Maye's mentality, as he continues to get more attention both locally and around the league for his play.

"Drake is unusual to me, how he’s very humble," Kraft said. "He's not into glitz. He's into doing hard work and doing what has to be done. That's a good New England culture and what our family and people in this region are about. And we like to win."