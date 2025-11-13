LISTEN LIVE

Robert Kraft talks Drake Maye, Josh McDaniels on Patriots pregame show

Robert Kraft spoke about Drake Maye’s progress, and how Josh McDaniels has been a big help in the Patriots quarterback’s development.

Alex Barth
Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up prior to the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up prior to the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Drake Maye's second year growth has been one of the top stories in the NFL this season. Through 10 games Maye has the New England Patriots at an 8-2 record. He's thrown for 2,555 yards with 19 touchdowns, adding two more on the ground. He's also been very accurate, completing 71.7% of his passes and just five interceptions.

Prior to the Patriots' Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets, Patriots owner Robert Kraft appeared on the 98.5 The Sports Hub Patriots pregame show. When asked about the growth of Year 2 Maye and the Patriots' offensive improvement, he first mentioned the team's offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.

"I have to give a lot of credit to Josh McDaniels," Kraft told hosts Marc Bertrand and Chris Gasper. "Josh has learning curve experience in this area having worked with Tommy, watching how he evolved. Josh also has unique knowledge of many different offenses. "I think he understands Drake and how he operates and adapting him into the culture of whomever we’re playing the next week and looking at their weaknesses where we hopefully can exploit it. They’ve developed a great chemistry.”

Kraft also commented on Maye's mentality, as he continues to get more attention both locally and around the league for his play.

"Drake is unusual to me, how he’s very humble," Kraft said. "He's not into glitz. He's into doing hard work and doing what has to be done. That's a good New England culture and what our family and people in this region are about. And we like to win."

In addition to talking about Maye and the state of the team, Kraft and his wife Dr. Dana Kraft discussed the Pawtriots dog adoption program. You can check out the whole interview below...

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
UncategorizedPatriots add depth to two spots for Thursday nigth matchup with JetsAlex Barth
Jan 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; Mike Vrabel (left) poses for a photo with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (right) after a press conference at Gillette Stadium to introduce him as the Patriots new head coach.
NFLJets reportedly made big push to get Mike Vrabel before Patriots couldRyan Garvin
Pats-Jets preview: Justin Fields #7 of the New York Jets warms up against the Cleveland Browns in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
NFLPats-Jets Preview: Fred Toucher, Phil Perry, Alex Barth weigh inAdam 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect