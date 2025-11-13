LISTEN LIVE

Pats-Jets Preview: Fred Toucher, Phil Perry, Alex Barth weigh in

Two prominent Patriots voices. And one sad Jets fan.

Adam 12

For our Thursday Night Football Pats-Jets preview, we turn to two regular contributors and a host with special expertise.

First up, it's Phill Perry of NBC Sports Boston. Phil joins the Toucher & Hardy show Thursday mornings at 9 to share his insider analysis. And this week, with the Pats playing at home for a Thursday night prime-time tilt, it was really Phil's time to shine.

Watch that clip you just scrolled past and Phil will give you his take on why the Jets might be able to stay in this game. Make no mistake, though. Their chances of winning are far-fetched. And that's not Phil's take. That's coming straight from Freddy T.

Pats-Jets Preview

Next we turn to the Sports Hub's Alex Barth. Alex agreed with Fred on the point that New York’s offense won't likely stand a chance against New England’s defense. Though he didn't go so far as to say the game would be a "glorified joint practice." That's Fred's line.

Tap the clip, then take the time to read Barth's 5 Things before you settle in for the game tonight. Speaking of, Patriots Preview gets underway at 5:30 tonight, followed by kickoff at 8:15, then Patriots Postgame at 11:15. Listen here, and here's hoping tonight makes eight in a row.

New England Patriotsnew york jetsThursday Night Football
Adam 12Writer
