Patriots add depth to two spots for Thursday nigth matchup with Jets

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

For the second week in a row, the New England Patriots are elevating running back D'Ernest Johnson and linebacker Darius Harris from the practice squad. Both players will be active for Thursday night's game against the New York Jets.

Johnson gets his third and final elevation for this one. He's also been up the last two weeks, as the team has been without Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson is out again on Thursday night, while Terrell Jennings is questionable after getting hurt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. If Jennings can't go, the Patriots will have just two running backs dressed in Johnson and TreVeyon Henderson.

This is also the third elevation for Harris, who in addition to last week also played in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. He's been in a key special teams role for the Patriots, playing on all core four units (kickoff, kickoff coverage, punt, and punt coverage) last week.

That elevation comes as injuries leave the Patriots thin at other spots. Most notably tight end, where Hunter Henry will be the only true player at the position dressed on Thursday night. With Austin Hooper out with a concussion, the only other player with experience at the position on the team is Jack Westover, who has mainly focused on fullback since midway through training camp. The Patriots have CJ Dippre on the practice squad.