Bruins drop 5-3 final to Senators

Nov 13, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux (28) celebrates with center Tim Stutzle (18), Dylan Cozens (24) and right wing Drake Batherson (19) after scoring in the first period against the Boston Bruins at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images

The Bruins did not bring what we've come to learn as their A game to Thursday night's head-to-head with the Senators up in Ottawa.

In fact it was just the opposite, as the Bruins were penalized in the open minute, and down 1-0 on just the second shot put on Joonas Korpisalo's cage. It got worse from there, too, as the Bruins surrendered a goal in the final minute of the opening frame and took an 0-2 deficit into the first intermission.

And though the Bruins fought like hell, the mistakes proved too costly, as the Bruins saw their seven-game win streak come to an end with a 5-3 loss. The loss was the B's second in their last 10 games, and with both to Ottawa.

Down by two, the Bruins began to mount their comeback in the middle frame behind a deficit-halving marker from Morgan Geekie. The goal came off a sick feed right to Geekie's blade right between the circles, and was Geekie's 12th goal of the season, keeping him on what's currently a 52-goal pace.

But a bad change dug the Bruins back into a two-goal deficit in the third period, and it was on Pastrnak to put the team on his back once again.

Pastrnak appeared to bring the Bruins back within one goal with a power-play strike. But when an offsides challenge from the Senators nullified the goal, Pastrnak and the Boston power play had to go back to work. And, because of course he did, Pastrnak scored yet again to truly give Boston life.

With some pep in their step, Mark Kastelic knotted things up at 3-3 less than two mintues after Pastrnak's goal, and the Bruins seemed like they had all the momentum on their side at Canadian Tire Centre.

But it was yet another mistake that doomed Boston in this one, as Hampus Lindholm forced a bad breakout pass into no man's land. The Bruins couldn't handle the pass, crumbled, and unsuccessfully tried to scramble their way out of trouble before Tim Stützle banged a shot through Korpisalo for a 4-3 lead.

Stützle would add an empty-net goal to put this one to bed, too.